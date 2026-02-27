VDM claimed that the President’s son, Seyi Tinubu, has been the secret financier behind King Mitchy’s lifestyle and projects since 2023

To counter the narrative, Mitchy released screenshots of an alleged chat with Seyi Tinubu, where he supposedly reassured her

Following the suspension of her Instagram business page, Mitchy has pointed fingers at VDM, while seeking help from popular businessman Abu Abel

The online drama between social media influencer Mukoro Michelle, popularly known as King Mitchy, and controversial critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan (VDM), has taken yet another dramatic turn.

The feud began after King Mitchy tackled VDM over his comments about her school renovation projects. In response, the outspoken critic alleged that Seyi Tinubu, son of Nigeria’s president, had been funding the influencer since 2023.

He also made controversial claims about Mitchy’s alleged conduct with Seyi, accusing her of inappropriate behaviour and suggesting she was “licking lollipop.”

Mitchy releases screenshots of an alleged chat with Seyi Tinubu, where he supposedly reassured her. Photos: King Mitchy/VDM.

Source: Instagram

In a bid to defend herself, King Mitchy shared a screenshot of what she described as her private chat with Seyi Tinubu.

In the alleged conversation, Seyi reportedly assured her that everything was fine, subtly dismissing the swirling claims.

Amid the heated exchange, Mitchy’s business Instagram page was suddenly suspended. The influencer accused VeryDarkMan of orchestrating the takedown.

According to her, the suspension was not a coincidence but part of a calculated attempt to silence her.

In another twist, Mitchy also shared what she claimed was a conversation with businessman Abu Abel. In the alleged chat, he reportedly advised her to “keep her mouth shut” while he worked on helping her recover the suspended page.

See the alleged chats here:

Reactions trail King Mitchy's alleged chats

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@marythesa noted:

"Can’t this girl be discreet for once? What kind of vuvuzela is this for goodness sake??? What is she trying to prove?! That she knows the high and mighty ? It’s now so obvious this girl is not learned at all! She obviously didn’t go to a university! Shes not enlightened at all!"

@snipepunts stated:

"See how Simps full DM because of yansh. Women go gaslight you unprovoked, when you counterattack, they start crying foul. Werey dey play Spirit Lead Me. Mitchy no get sense abeg."

@EzekielAlamu noted:

"Make she pipe low with posting such details of people she talk too online to prove anything for people wey no worth am"

@chariety_sam wrote

"Abu no well but I no see Egbon blame Him too dey pound the toto so I no too expect am to act normal"

VDM claims that Seyi Tinubu has been the secret financier behind King Mitchy’s lifestyle and projects since 2023. Photos: King Mitchy/VDM

Source: Instagram

Ooni reacts to King Mitchy's comments about him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that King Mitchy shared what she described as the response of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, following intense criticism over her recent comment.

The controversy began after Mitchy celebrated securing endorsements from notable personalities for her charity work, including the traditional ruler.

King Mitchy had proudly posted about renovating a school in Delta State, adding that she received commendation from the Ooni himself.

Source: Legit.ng