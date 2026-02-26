King Mitchy has cried out after losing her business account amid her online feud with Verydarkman

The brand influencer had called out the activist, and he reacted by explaining why she took that action while also making a promise to her

She went on to share the serious allegation VDM made against her and issued a warning to the activist regarding her social media page

Social media influencer Mukoro Michelle, better known as King Mitchy, has cried out after losing her business page following her fight with Ratel President Martins Vincent Otse.

King Mitchy and Verydarkman engaged in an online feud after she dragged him over renovating schools.

Fans react to video of King Mitchy about VDM and his followers. Photo credit@kingmicthy/@verydarkman

Source: Instagram

She claimed she also renovated a school within six days and challenged the activist to give her N50 million to renovate four schools.

After losing her page, she alleged that fans of the activist came after her and reported it until it was taken down.

According to her, Verydarkman questioned where she got the money to open her store. She explained that people supported her financially and that she received N30 million to rent the space, adding her personal savings to set up the business.

King Mitchy shares allegation made by Verydarkman

VDM's fans support him over feud with King Mitchy. Photo credit@verydarkman

Source: Instagram

Speaking further, King Mitchy said the activist accused her of inappropriate behaviour, alleging that she was “licking lollipop.”

She added that he claimed it belonged to Seyi Tinubu, though she did not confirm the allegation.

King Mitchy warned that she could also pay people to bring down pages and accused the activist of acting as though he is the only good person, while portraying others as bad.

Here is King Mitchy's Instagram video below:

Reactions over King Mitchy's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions to the video made by King Mitchy. Here are comments below as fans shared their observation about the viral feud:

@q_meenahh reacted:

"Telling Vdm he has plenty sch to renovate is not even making sense when you have the president son and govt in your arm ….these are part of basic amenities not something special…reason we have minister of education."

@ miss_chidel commented:

"You looked for his trouble first so dance to whatever tune his fans plays for you.. first to do no the pain na second to do the pain pass."

@johnjoy295 stated:

"U see Seyi , U see gossip mill all this people like VDM low-key pass U o."

@ble_ssing_sunday said:

"She used to be very quiet. Just do the work and leave drama out of it."

@simeonpaul__ wrote:

"Stop the emotional blackmailing lol, you choose the fight, don’t give up, we’re with you!! Keep fighting."

