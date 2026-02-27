The Ooni of Ife has reacted to the claim that he messaged King Mitchy, which the brand influencer mentioned during her feud with Verydarkman

In the course of the messy online feud with the Ratel president, a post about an alleged WhatsApp message involving King Mitchy surfaced

What the monarch said about the allegation generated heated reactions from fans, with many calling for punishment for the brand influencer

The Ooni of Ife, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has reacted to the ongoing feud between King Mitchy, whose real name is Mukoro Michelle, and Ratel president Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, after his name was mentioned.

The two social media personalities have been engaged in a messy online battle, which was reportedly sparked by King Mitchy. The drama soon drew attention, with some celebrities reacting and dragging both the brand influencer and the government.

In a post shared by another monarch on X, Oba Omotoyosi Bayo Akinyele revealed details of a conversation he had with the Ooni of Ife. According to him, he reached out to the monarch over King Mitchy’s claim that the Ooni had communicated with her on WhatsApp.

He clarified that the Ooni of Ife never had such a conversation with King Mitchy, describing the claim as fake and fabricated. He also urged the public not to engage the alleged clout chaser any further.

Fans react to Ooni’s statement

Reacting to the development, many fans called for swift action to be taken against King Mitchy over her claim about the Ooni of Ife.

They described the act as impersonation and said it should be reported to the police for proper investigation.

Here is the X post about Ooni of Ife below:

Fans share take about Ooni of Ife

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@Odogwu Jerry stated:

"First some claim he posted on his social media to debunk the rumors which I haven't seen or come across. Then if it's a lie, let him sue the girl. Since una dey worship throne, so are you using her can't chat the girl or what self? Omor some people dey craze for this life."

@NL Rannie shared:

"Normally nobody lamba pass una. If its fake , then the imperial majesty should report the case to police. Do you know how big the crime of impersonating Oni of ife is. Bunch of clowns."

@Oluwabamidele reacted:

"You can’t be daft enough to know that WhatsApp conversation never existed and if truly she fabricated that text , then she need to sleep inside guard room tonight . Very disrespectful."

@A Adeyemi commented:

"Good morning Sir, No!!! Just saying this isn’t enough. We as Yoruba have been disrespected and it is an insult to the throne. The f00lish girl needs to be arrested. That is fraud and shouldn’t be swept under the carpet."

Source: Legit.ng