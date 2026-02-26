Seyi Tinubu has broken his silence amid the ongoing drama between VeryDarkMan and Mitchy King on social media

The president's son shared a clip from Asake and Wizkid's song Turbulence on his Instagram story

Reacting, many Nigerians read meanings into the song lyrics, linking them to VeryDarkMan's bold claim about Seyi and Mitchy

Seyi Tinubu recently returned to social media following a heated exchange between influencer Mukoro Michelle, popularly known as Mitchy King, and online critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, over him.

Recall that King Mitchy and VeryDarkMan engaged in an online feud after she dragged him over renovating schools. In response, the online critic claimed the president's son has been funding the influencer since 2023.

Seyi Tinubu leaves many talking over music clip he shared amid VDM and Mitchy King's drama. Credit: seyitinubu/verydarkblackman/mitchyking

Source: Instagram

King Mitchy also reacted to VeryDarkMan's accusation of inappropriate behaviour with Seyi, alleging that she was “licking lollipop.”

Seyi Tinubu breaks silence amid drama

On the evening of Thursday, February 26, 2026, the president's son reshared a clip from Turbulence, a song by Afrobeats star Wizkid and Asake.

"Turbulence" by Wizkid and Asake is a track focused on enjoying life, success, and ignoring negativity, featuring themes of self-care and 'staying focused on personal grind.'

"Too many lies, Too many people wey no nice, Many many dey over-wise L'eyin ale owuro loku ah ah T'alo mola, gbogbo wa try, ao mo time Owo olorun lowa mi o se mind, Mo kan jaiye mi bi ajebo, oblee (Ehen) Kinni mi ma duro tan ni onlee (Onlee) Kosomo ti mogbe ti o ki n ke (Ki n ke) Me I no dey cap, ọmọ ṣ'oye (Ọmọ ṣ'oye, ṣ'oye)," the lyrics of the song reshared by Seyi Tinubu read.

A screenshot of Seyi Tinubu's Instastory post is below:

Seyi Tinubu reshares clip from Wizkid and Asake's song Turbulence. Credit: seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

The video of the song reshared by Seyi Tinubu is below:

Reactions trail Seyi Tinubu's response

Reacting, some netizens defended the president's son amid VeryDarkMan's fight with Mitchy King. Read the comments below:

chidera83663 said:

"Ogun kpai that seyi wey repost this music

ezedo.n commented:

"Seyi go explain tire , tell us how mitchy de taste abeg."

akin_00113 commented:

"@seyitinubu sef dey feel the heat wey him babe cause na why he repost this lyric."

mij_filmboy said:

"For story Oga Abeg make person help tell seyi make e open his comment section Make we greet am."

iamchekbadht commented:

"Kings are coming to her rising Na small cruise this girl dey catch? But as a Ratel, A devoted one at that... We know what it means to come from nothing and still wanna change lives, not being privileged and rubbing it on faces Go VDM Go."

Man insists VDM imports goods into Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that a man threw shades at Verydarkman and shared a list of things he must import. The man suggested that importing things into the country from China was not child's play and noted that VDM should try it.

He insisted that the businessmen who do it know their onions, and Verydarkman should also prove himself by importing things into the country.

Source: Legit.ng