Oyemykke has shared his painful experience of being sexually abused repeatedly at age 4 by a 30-year-old family acquaintance, describing how the trauma has affected him into adulthood

The social media commentator linked his revelation to the ongoing controversy surrounding singer Simi's resurfaced old tweets about a 4-year-old boy attempting to kiss her

Oyemykke used his story to encourage other male survivors in Nigeria to speak up, emphasising that female-perpetrated abuse deserves just as much attention as male-perpetrated abuse

Nigerian media personality Abisoye Olukoya Michael, popularly known as Oyemykke, opened up about being repeatedly abused at the age of four by a 30‑year‑old family acquaintance called Aunty Saida.

He shared the painful story in an Instagram video that has gone viral, linking his experience to singer Simi’s resurfaced controversial tweet about a 4-year-old child amid Mirabel's false assault claims.

Oyemykke explained that the abuse began when he was left in the woman’s care and continued several times, leaving him with lasting emotional scars.

He said the incident robbed him of his innocence and shaped his early life in ways that he is only now able to speak about publicly.

According to the content creator, the abuse started with inappropriate touching and later escalated, all under the guise of babysitting.

“I was graped by four different women at childhood. I was disvirgined by an older woman. In fact I was repeatedly graped until I was twelve. That’s one of the reasons I’m very hyper‑sexual. I speak to therapists till today. Aunty Saida was the first to grape me at the age of 4. She molested me repeatedly, playing with my tiny manhood. Aunty Saida was about 28 to 30 years old then, I was 4.”

Oyemykke criticises Simi over controversial tweets

Oyemykke stated that his decision to speak out was influenced by Simi’s old tweet, where she described a four‑year‑old boy trying to kiss her and her playful consideration of allowing it.

He faulted the singer for not taking accountability, saying her words showed behaviours that cause harm even if she did not act on them, urging her to tender a public apology instead of being defensive.

"Simi, you said that the kid, a four year old was sexualizing you. You wrote those things. And instead of coming outside to apologize, you're defending your acts, and this is where the issue is. You need to apologise and let this entire situation go down"

He noted that many men in Nigeria have suffered similar abuse from older women but rarely speak about it, and he hopes his story will encourage survivors to come forward.

"Most men were disvirgined, played with as a child by an elderly woman. 8 out 10 men I personally know were graped or abused by an elderly woman when they were younger but because we are told from young to bottle stories like this we keep quiet but it’s happening."

Netizens react to Oyemykke's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@nifemi_os said:

"Went to an only boys school, and there were lots of stories. But I assure you, most of them aren't speaking publicly cos they either know the person still, or just like therapy. They don't care that much for it."

@Wizkid_Parody99 wrote:

"Auty tosin na she disvirgin me at 4 doing all sorts of things with my d!ck followed by dorin our house help."

@Cr7Godbrand commented:

"One advantage women have is that men often don't speak up. There are far more female pedophiles than male pedophiles, but they are rarely acknowledged. Society's assumption of female innocence is often used to get away with these crimes."

@ministersop reacted:

"Funny how, many of us guys were abused at a very young age, In my case I was just 9!!! And this lady was almost 30. My best friend back then in high school was also abused at 9 years old by an elderly house girl…"

@royale_haul said:

"Omg this comment section is heartbreaking 😭 As a mother of a boy myself, this really hurts 💔 Sending love and healing to every man who has gone through any form of abu.se and couldn't speak up. Your pain is valid and you deserve peace ❤️"

