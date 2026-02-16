Oyemykke has reacted to an interview granted by actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, where she claimed she accepted a car gift

Nigerian media personality Abisoye Olukoya Michael, popularly known as Oyemykke, has reacted to the viral interview of Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, better known as Omosexy.

The mother of four had claimed that she once received a car gift from a male admirer and that her husband did not react to it.

Fans react to Oyemykke's video about Omotola Jalade and accepting car gift from admirer. Photo credit@realomosexy/@opyemykke

Source: Instagram

According to her, her husband is secure and had no problem with her accepting such a gift.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the social media commentator noted that he is a great fan of the actress. However, he said he would never allow his wife, lover, or fiancée to accept such a gift.

Oyemykke shares opinion about Omotola’s car gift

According to him, he is a very insecure man and believes that nothing comes for free in today’s world.

The content creator added that it would be understandable if the gift came from a family friend or close acquaintance, but not from a total stranger who is a man.

Fans speaks about Omotola Jalade's marriage over car gift from admirer. Photo credit@realomosexy

Source: Instagram

He also raised his voice in the video and asked his fans what they would do in such a situation.

Fans divided over Oyemykke’s video

Reacting to the clip, many of his fans agreed with him. A lady noted that Omotola’s husband does not control her and added that some of the things she had said in the past may have hinted at what is happening in her marriage.

However, a man pointed out that since she did not mention the identity of the male admirer, it could simply be a fan who wanted to identify with her brand and may not have had any ulterior motive.

Here is Oyemykke's Instagram video below:

Fans shares take about Oyemykke's video

Legit.ng compliled reactions of fans as seen below:

@ adebiyi4real shared:

"Gba oooo. Nothing is free in Freetown oooo. But anyway na she and her husband wahala be dat."

@themidebrain said:

"Can she also allow her husband buy car gift for another married woman?"

@abonmotunrayo wrote:

"She made it known a longggggg time ago that “just because they are married doesn’t mean she’s stagnant. I shock, it’s more of like an open marriage to her …the man dread her dieeeee… he doesn’t have one single control over her. I felt sorry for him from that very day."

@king__dhavid commented:

"Just because her husband accepted it doesn’t mean he’s cool with it, he might just let her accept the gifts for peace to reign in the home……men do this everytime and act like everything is cool but deep down we know we don’t like it at all."

