The marriage of Nollywood couple Peggy Ovire and Frederick Leonard is once again at the centre of public discussion

Peggy had publicly called out Fredrick in a reaction to a clip of him with another lady; she also shared an update about their divorce

Amid the marital drama, Nigerians have stormed the page of the lady who was sighted with the popular actor

Nigerians have unearthed the identity of a lady who was seen with popular Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard amid rumours of a crisis in his marriage to actress Peggy Ovire.

The drama started after Peggy, in the early hours of Tuesday, June 9, 2026, called out her estranged husband, Frederick, accusing him of deliberately delaying the ongoing divorce proceedings.

Nigerians uncover the identity of the mystery lady spotted with actor Frederick Leonard in Lagos. Credit: frederickleonard/peggyovire

Source: Instagram

In a series of posts shared via her Instagram Stories, Peggy levelled heavy allegations against the actor, claiming he is involved in an extramarital affair with a married woman with children.

As proof, the actress posted a video of Frederick alongside a woman attending comedian Funnybone's recent comedy show in Lagos together.

Further compounding her statements, she went on to reshare a cryptic post she initially published in February 2026. In that post, she questioned whether any woman could remain in a marriage where her husband maintains an affair with a married woman, noting that the individual in question was initially introduced as a "friend."

Peggy Ovire accuses her husband, Frederick Leonard, of stalling their divorce. Credit: peggyovire/frederickleonard

Source: Instagram

Nigerians dig up Frederick Leonard's alleged partner's identity

Reacting, many Nigerians flooded the Instagram page of the lady identified as Angel Nikky, who has also turned off her comment section amid the Frederick Leonard and Peggy Ovire drama.

The video of Frederick Leonard and the lady is below:

Video of lady spotted with Frederick Leonard is below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from Nigerians. Read them below:

fancy_nancyisime commented:

"Ok,let’s say you guys are just friends but since you can see your friendship with him is causing problems in his marriage,why don’t you take a step back? it’s just diabolic."

ofureemeka reacted:

"Bt hw una dey take do am asin to make ur fellow woman marriage get issues,since u no say na cos of u Dem dey get problem why nt limit something's na WA o some women get mind o, like hw do u sleep at night

faithsofine_ commented:

"Off your comment section because they are coming."

official_stifin_gerald commented:

"I have always admired this lady as a full time breeded igbo woman, but omoo, this thing i dey hear no good about you at all o."

ogechinelly133 said:

"Why you no allow person enjoy her marriage?"

prozy_lebel commented:

"Nikky I love your thick skin, you own nobody an explanation, is a matter of days every body will move on

tejumola________ reacted:

"Outside with another woman’s husband Abi."

Peggy Ovire yanks off husband's name

Legit.ng previously reported that Peggy Ovire became a topic of discussion among fans over a step she took on social media.

The actress removed her husband’s name from her Instagram profile and now bears the name Peggy Ovire.

Some netizens suggested that the actress might be too embarrassed to publicly admit that her marriage had ended.

Source: Legit.ng