Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has opened up about her painful discovery after taking a dispatch rider named Opeyemi on a lunch date

The actress revealed that the rider told her he was single and never married, but his neighbours and workmates exposed a shocking truth about his real family situation

Reacting to Sarah's revelation, social media users shared mixed opinions, with some praising her decision to help him despite the lie, while others questioned why she made the matter public

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has expressed disappointment after discovering that the dispatch rider she went on a lunch date with a few days ago had falsely claimed to be single.

She made the revelation in a post shared on her Instagram page on February 24 after making the discovery through people who knew the rider and his workplace.

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins expresses disappointment after discovering the dispatch rider she went on a date with lied about his marital status. Photo: officialsarahmartins

Source: Instagram

She explained that she had asked about his marital status before agreeing to meet him, only to later learn he is married with a daughter.

Sarah Martins told her followers that she was more upset by his decision to deny his family while publicly professing love to her.

“Never trust the loyalty of a poor man… News reaching me is that Opeyemi the dispatch rider is a married man.”

The actress added that she had been assured that the dispatch man had never been married, only for neighbours and colleagues to inform her that he used his wife as a guarantor at work.

“Before I took him out on a lunch date I clearly asked his marital status and he said single and never been married.”

The actress, who has been in the public eye for years due to her outspoken nature and frequent social media engagements, said her frustration stemmed from the disrespect shown to the man’s wife and child.

“My main anger is the audacity to deny his wife and child and publicly humiliate them by professing love to me.”

She noted that she still intended to give the man a motorcycle donated to him so he could better support his family.

Watch Sarah Martins speak in the video below:

Netizens react to Sarah Martin's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@awizatv said:

"This is more reason he needed the bike to feed his family, you wouldn't have made this public"

@bigboldandbeautiful_1 commented:

"Woow. Just give him the bike. You have done your best. Leave those wailers."

@am_living1 wrote:

"Married or single since there is no strings attached help him out if u are truly doing it for humanity."

@citydecorng reacted:

"They are always single by day and married by night......God bless you endlessly"

@funny_mrjeff said:

"Don't be surprise that the wife is aware of everything, he might just be looking for ways to escape hardship with his wife and daughter. God bless you Nne for your good heart. NB: Opeyemi see nyash deny him family 😂😂😂"

Sarah Martins reveals that the dispatch rider who said he was single is actually married with a daughter, shares why she is still blessing him with a bike. Photo: officialsarahmartins

Source: Instagram

Sarah Martins explains why she stopped attending church

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sarah Martins opened up about why she stopped attending church despite being a Christian.

In an interview with The PUNCH, the actress revealed that pastors in every church she attended made unwanted advances at her. She said the experience was deeply disappointing as she expected spiritual guidance instead.

Sarah explained that she now has a personal relationship with God and prays directly to Him, adding that He answers her prayers every time she goes down on her knees.

Source: Legit.ng