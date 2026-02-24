Simi is under intense scrutiny over specific posts from over ten years ago detailing her experiences while working at her mother's daycare centre

NAPTIP released an official statement on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, confirming their readiness to investigate credible reports of misconduct in daycare

The agency urged anyone with "direct knowledge" or those "personally affected" by the matters referenced in the posts to come forward with factual evidence

The Federal Government has waded into the controversy surrounding Nigerian singer Simi following the resurfacing of old tweets linked to her time working at her mother’s daycare years ago.

The development comes after several Nigerians called for an investigation and possible prosecution over comments the singer allegedly made more than a decade ago.

Over the past few days, screenshots of tweets attributed to Simi began circulating online.

The posts, reportedly made during her early days on social media, referenced her experiences while working at her mum’s daycare centre.

As the posts gained traction, some netizens demanded that relevant authorities step in to examine the matter more closely.

Amid the growing conversation, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Traf*icking in Persons (NAPTIP) has now responded.

In a statement released on Tuesday, February 24, NAPTIP addressed the public concerns.

The agency noted that it is committed to investigating credible reports related to alleged misconduct in daycare settings.

“Following recent public discussions and concerns raised regarding alleged incidents of child sexual *buse/misconduct in daycare settings in Nigeria, we are committed to thoroughly investigating credible reports,” the statement read.

NAPTIP further urged anyone with factual information, direct knowledge, or evidence connected to the viral posts to reach out confidentially.

Read the statement here:

Netizens react to NAPTIP's statement

@kiingvastro stated:

"But una no need factual information other than online post from Speed Darlington before he was invited o"

@iamlost_x1 wrote:

"I remember when y'all wanted to eat AKPI raw now it's Simi you can't boldly invite her cos you might loose your jobs... Y'all are scared but you want to fight for child *buse, Charity begins at home."

@rapidwingplay noted:

"What more evidence do you want ,her previous tweet at the time of actively working at the daycare is enough for you to dig into activities of the daycare get all the kids and interrogate them"

@lifereportss shared:

"Contact the daycare to take recordings of all the children who schooled there between 2011-2015. After which you do a proper investigation with the adults that where then kids as at that year. Stop avoiding name calling, @SympLySimi is the accused."

Simi faces backlash following the resurfacing of old tweets. Photo: Simi.

Simi reacts to backlash over posts

Legit.ng earlier reported that Simi, has broken her silence after a 2012 tweet from her X handle resurfaced online, leading to intense criticism of her.

In a statement shared on her X page on Sunday, February 22, 2026, Simi said the tweets were brought to her attention and she felt compelled to address the issue.

According to the singer, she was 23 at the time and had been living and assisting at her mother’s daycare while pursuing her music career. She revealed she often tweeted about daily experiences, including humorous moments involving children.

