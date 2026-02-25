Asake revealed that several show promoters refused to give him a platform simply because he chose to sing predominantly in Yoruba language

The singer, meanwhile, credited his current global status to his refusal to stop being authentic

The ex- YBNL star expressed deep gratitude to God, citing consistency and self-belief as his greatest weapons

Nigerian music star Asake, born Ahmed Ololade, has opened up about the struggles he faced at the beginning of his career.

The ‘Sungba’ crooner, in a recent interview with Famous TV, shared how show promoters once turned him down because he predominantly sang in Yoruba.

According to Asake, who recently reunited with her babymama, the journey to stardom was far from smooth.

Asake says that several show promoters refused to give him a platform simply because he chose to sing predominantly in Yoruba. Photo: Asake.

Source: Instagram

“How I got to where I am today is by God’s grace, self-belief, consistency, and endurance,” he said.

The singer disclosed that there was a time when he was repeatedly denied performance opportunities. His choice to sing mainly in Yoruba, he revealed, became a stumbling block in an industry where many believed English-heavy songs had wider appeal.

“At some point, a lot of people said no to me; they didn’t allow me to perform at shows because I spoke Yoruba,” he explained.

For many up-and-coming artists, such rejection could have meant changing style or language to fit into mainstream expectations. But Asake chose a different path.

Despite the setbacks, the music star said he remained firm in his artistic identity.

“But thank God I didn’t stop, and I kept believing in myself,” he added.

Asake’s sound, heavily rooted in Yoruba lyrics blended with street-inspired rhythms, has since become one of his strongest trademarks. Songs delivered in his native language now echo across global stages, clubs, and streaming platforms.

Looking back, the singer expressed gratitude for not abandoning his originality during those uncertain moments.

“Now, look at where I am today. I am so happy for myself,” he said.

KWAM 1's daughter debunks dating Asake

In another development, the daughter of Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1), has debunked rumours of a relationship with Asake.

The rumours surfaced on social media after a video captured a club moment showing Asake dancing with KWAM 1's daughter to one of his tracks.

An Instagram blog page, while sharing the video, claimed that Dami and the singer had gone public with their relationship.

In the late hours of Sunday, February 8, Dami Marshal, a celebrity lawyer and senior special assistant on Tourism to Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, spoke about her encounter with Asake.

The singer credits his current global status to his refusal to stop being authentic. Photo: Asake.

Source: Instagram

Asake faces criticism over traffic violation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Asake faced online backlash after a video showed him allegedly breaking traffic rules in California.

The footage captured the singer driving a luxury car without a seatbelt and possibly using his phone on a Los Angeles highway.

Fans criticised the act, noting California’s strict hands-free driving laws and penalties for violations.

Source: Legit.ng