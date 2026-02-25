Sunday Afolabi's name has once again resurfaced on the lips of movie lovers after a concerning video circulated on social media space

The actor who once opened up about battling life's struggles following the demise of his wife has resurfaced in a now-viral video

Legit.ng gathered concerns from Nollywood movie lovers who cannot help but feel concerned about the actor's current state

A video of the veteran Nollywood actor Sunday Afolabi has surfaced online, leaving many fans and movie lovers emotional and worried.

In the now-viral clip, the popular actor was spotted looking frail and noticeably different from the energetic man many remember from their favourite old-school movies.

Movie lovers who recognised him gathered around, praising him and recalling his role in the 1996 classic Owo Blow, produced by Taiwo Hassan.

Fans in the video were heard saying Sunday Afolabi deserved financial support for his years of hard work and dedication to the Nigerian movie industry. However, the actor humbly cut in, saying people should instead appreciate those who have already stood by him.

Rather than complain, he chose to pray for the fans, wishing them a fruitful life in both their youth and old age.

Sunday Afolabi has featured in several notable projects over the years, including Luwo Gbagida (2025), The Lost Heir (2018), and The Herbert Macaulay Affair (2019). His recent appearance, however, has sparked conversations about how veterans in the industry are treated after their time in the spotlight fades.

In a 2025 interview with fellow actor Kunle Afod, Afolabi opened up about the struggles he has faced in recent years. He revealed that things became difficult after he lost his wife, an experience that left him isolated and battling emotional pain alone. Despite the hardship, he said he refused to publicly seek help because he believes everyone is fighting their own battles.

Reactions to Sunday Afolabi's current state

@lekzthegreat asid:

"What could have gone wrong with him? It saddens me to see this."

@swaagsphotos penned:

"The wise ones have japa.. The next wise ones made sure their children japa."

@DrMarife stated:

"Why does so many Nollywood actors end up like this? How much were they paid for a role in their primes? Why does their female counterparts do more better than them. Most of the Nollywood male legends ends up in this kind of situations at old age."

@realfas_01 opined:

"And we have the likes of odunlade Adekola and co, Nollywood actors should stand for each other and help!!!. As Davido say we rise by lifting others 🦅."

@2me2crazzee wrote:

"I dey always see am for Muwo Badagry e dey always trek ni i never see am inside bus or keke before."

