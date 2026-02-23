Following a near-fatal accident, Saidi Balogun revealed that President Tinubu and his wife insisted he be flown abroad immediately for specialized medical care

Senator Oluremi Tinubu reportedly told the actor that he was a "star of God" whose light must never be allowed to dim

Saidi Balogun explained how the First Lady taught him a spiritual principle about caring for others' children to ensure divine protection for one's own family

Veteran Nollywood actor Saidi Balogun has shared an account of how President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu once intervened during one of the most difficult moments of his life.

Speaking during an interview on OYINMOMO TV, Balogun recalled a serious accident he suffered several years ago that left him in critical condition.

According to the actor, the severity of the incident prompted swift action from the President and his wife.

Saidi Balogun reveals that President Tinubu and his wife insisted he be flown abroad after his accident. Photos: Saheed Balogun/Bola Tinubu.

Balogun revealed that the couple insisted he be flown overseas for specialised medical treatment.

“When I had an accident, President Tinubu and his wife stepped in and asked that I be taken abroad for treatment,” he said.

Although he later received quality care within Nigeria, he noted that their readiness to facilitate international treatment deeply moved him.

The actor, who lost his daughter in 2025, explained that beyond the medical assistance, it was the compassion behind the gesture that left a lasting impression.

Balogun further recounted a heartfelt exchange with the First Lady. Curious about the extent of her concern, he asked why she went to such lengths on his behalf.

“She said, ‘You are a star of God, and they must not let your light dim.’”

The actor added that from that experience, he embraced a guiding principle about kindness and reciprocity.

“It was from her I learnt that if you take care of someone else’s child, God will take care of yours,” he said.

Balogun explained that the incident reinforced his belief in compassion and the importance of supporting others, especially during vulnerable moments.

Watch the interview her:

Reactions trail Saidi Balogun's interview below:

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@patrickalagia9469 noted:

"Saheed Balogun is undoubtedly one of the most gifted actors in Nigeria. I watched one of his movies those days with Ramsey Noah and Tony one week. This man is a genius"

@Jendour-y4n noted:

"In as much as I admire his (Saheed) level of incite in life experience, profession, and accomplishments. His sycophansy in politics/political leadership is disappointing"

@Temitope-d7e shared:

"Saheed watch your back concerning your statements on politics because if u r not careful, nigerians will stone u to death. nigerians are suffering and finding it difficult to make ends meet, n u r here praising tinubu n his wife . be careful . if it is favorable to u, hold your peace n let tinubu see his flawas n mistake"

Saidi Balogun explains how the First Lady taught him a spiritual principle about caring for others. Photos: Saidi Balogun.

