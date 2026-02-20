Nathaniel Bassey has addressed critics of the Hallelujah Challenge, describing resistance to the programme as spiritual opposition and warning critics to stay away if they disagree

His comments came days after a Catholic priest advised members not to join the prayer movement during Lent, saying participation at this time reflects double standards

Nigerians react strongly online, with some defending Bassey’s position and others saying his warning does not reflect Christlike conduct

Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, the convener of the Hallelujah Challenge, has warned those opposing the global prayer movement of serious spiritual consequences during a livestream on February 19.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Father Joshua Mary Ugbedeojo Abuh warned Catholics against joining the Hallelujah Challenge during Lent, calling it an insult to their faith and a sign of inconsistency.

He clarified that the programme itself is not bad, but said that Catholics participating in it during Lent is a case of double standards.

Many other Nigerians have spoken about the timing of the Hallelujah Challenge, as it coincides with the Christian 40-day fasting period.

Speaking from the altar on Day 11 of the Hallelujah challenge streamed on YouTube, Bassey explained that this year’s edition has faced unusual resistance, which he described as spiritual opposition.

He said the decision to begin with 24 hours of praise was intentional, emphasising that the devil and his host cannot stop the movement.

"Do you know why this Hallelujah challenge is so fought? I've never seen a hallelujah challenge that is so resisted by Satan and his host like this one. That's why the Lord put it on our heart to send Judah ahead. Remember this was the first time we decided to praise God for 24 hours before we enter. Woe betide the devil that stands in front of this train."

The gospel singer went further to reference the biblical account of those who mocked David and were judged instantly, drawing a parallel to critics of the Hallelujah Challenge.

According to him, anyone resisting the programme risks divine judgment and should simply avoid it if they do not wish to participate.

"I pity them. See, let me tell you, the person who tried to mock David in the Bible, God judged them instantly. Let me say it from this altar. Anybody who tries to resist Hallelujah challenge, may the judgment of God come upon them. If you don't want to watch it, leave it. Say, say leave it. The kingdom of God suffered violent."

Nathaniel Bassey also cited Genesis 49:10, emphasising the power of praise through Judah and warning that critics should leave believers alone to worship.

"Judah, when you talk about Judah praise, you're talking about the lion. The sceptre shall not depart from Judah, nor a lawgiver between his feet until Shiloh come until unto him shall the gathering of his people be. The devil and his host are warned. Say, leave us alone to serve our God. I'm saying it now. If you have loved ones, tell them. Say, if you don't want to watch it, leave it alone. Do you know why this is so resisted is because there's so much power."

Watch Nathaniel Bassey's response to critics of Hallelujah Challenge below:

Nigerians react to Nathaniel Bassey's statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Chiloveli said:

"This does not sound Christlike."

@ShalayeProMax commented:

"Using the scripture to threaten Christian's who have opposing opinions about the timing of this event is wild cos nobody has monopoly to being a child of God. As you dey cuss na so God dey return am back to you in multiple folds."

@OddCruise reacted:

"Everyone is a preacher in Nigeria. One of my distant cousin failed as an artisan, businessman and gospel artist. He is now a preacher. They always don't like to be scrutinised. 'Sow your car as a seed' and all they want to hear is 'yes papa'."

@Oluwaecan commented:

"Wetin this guy's dey drink. Like must all of you be arrogant in foolishness."

