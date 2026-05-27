Late singer Destiny Boy's wife has returned to social media months after his tragic demise as she celebrated this year's Children's Day

The Afrofuji star's widow shared a heartwarming clip of the late singer and their son smiling for the camera

She also included a heartfelt message, expressing how proud she and her late husband were of their only child

The widow of late Afrofuji star Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, has broken her silence with a heartfelt message to their son on Children's Day.

On Wednesday, May 27, 2026, Destiny Boy's wife took to her Instagram story to share an adorable video of the late singer and their baby boy.

Late Destiny Boy’s wife gushes about her son as she celebrates him on Children's Day. Credit: iamdestinyboy

Source: Instagram

She gushed about their son, whom she showered prayers on while expressing how proud she and his late father were of him.

"Happy Children's Day to my precious son. Even though your father is no longer here with us, his love lives on through you every single day. I pray you grow with strength, wisdom, happiness, and endless grace. May God continue to guide and protect you, and may you always know how deeply you are loved. Your dad would be proud of the amazing child you are becoming," she wrote in a message.

Destiny Boy welcomed his first child, a baby boy nicknamed "Junior," on November 13, 2024.

Recall that Destiny Boy died in January 2026 at just 22 years old after a sudden illness that shocked fans and the Nigerian music scene.

The singer’s death, which followed a sudden illness involving vomiting white substance, sent shockwaves through social media, though family members firmly rejected suggestions of foul play.

Late singer Destiny Boy's wife showers prayer on their son on Children's Day. Credit: iamdestinyboy

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng also reported that Destiny Boy's father explained that life had not felt real since the burial of his son, and most of the people who showed concern at that time have since disappeared.

"Ever since my son, Destiny Boy passed away, I have not been myself. Nobody checked on me again after the burial."

He revealed that only one person has continued to stand by him, offering both financial and emotional support.

The video Destiny Boy's wife shared and the message she penned to their son on Children's Day is below:

What fans said about Destiny Boy's son

Read the comments below:

ms_ardeh wrote:

"God’s protection over you."

hollar_perfect_clothing commented:

"Keep growing and elevating with good health baby."

Autopsy exposes cause of Destiny Boy's death

Legit.ng also reported that an autopsy report revealing the cause of death of 22-year-old Afrofuji singer, Afeez Adesina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, was made public.

According to a report by Daily Trust, the singer's autopsy revealed harmful levels of tramadol and its metabolites, as well as methamphetamine, in the deceased’s body.

The report concluded that the cause of death was “aspiration pneumonitis resulting from the ingestion of these toxic substances.”

"Sebi some Alfas came out and said it was Babalawo that used him. Time for lawsuits," a netizen said in reaction.

Source: Legit.ng