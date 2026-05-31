A Nigerian woman received a formal military salute from her daughter who just completed her national service

The corps member returned to her family residence directly from her passing out parade to present her official certificate

The viral video gathered emotional responses from social media users who praised the mother for her sacrifices

A Nigerian corps member has moved internet users to tears after sharing the moment she returned home to honour her mother.

The young lady went straight to her family house in her full uniform to give her mother a proper military salute.

A Nigerian lady who just completed her NYSC thanks her mother by saluting her. Photo credit: @melanin_XX/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Corps member honours mother

In the video posted on TikTok by @melanin__xx, the lady was seen marching into a compound with her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate in her hand. She stood at attention in front of her mother, who was waiting at the doorstep, and performed a formal salute.

The mother became visibly emotional, shedding tears of joy as her daughter lowered her hand to embrace her tightly. The corps member also placed her official NYSC cap on her mother's head to celebrate the achievement together.

While sharing the video online, @melanin__xx wrote in part:

"This salute is more than just a gesture. It is my way of saying “thank you” for every sacrifice, every sleepless night, every prayer whispered on my behalf, every word of encouragement when things got tough, and every time you chose my happiness over your comfort."

Nigerians praise emotional tribute

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

Abiola adebayo said:

"I pray to God to spare my life, I want to witness from my children."

Lawal Akinyo said:

"Congratulations dear, but you made me shared tears. 😭"

RAHMAT rotimie said:

"Inshallah in good health wealth and happiness I will do dis for my mom."

Watch the emotional video below:

TikToker celebrates finishing NYSC

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated two major achievements shortly after completing her NYSC orientation camp.

Source: Legit.ng