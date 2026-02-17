A lady who loved taking part in Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge shared why she did not feel motivated to join the February 2026 edition

A lady who regularly joins Hallelujah Challenge has shared why she was not motivated to join the ongoing February 2026 edition.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, usually held at midnight for a number of days.

Lady Who Loves Hallelujah Challenge Shares Why She’s Not Motivated to Join February 2026 Edition

In a TikTok video by @doyinsolami_d, a lady explained why this year's edition felt different to her, adding why she would not be joining.

She said:

"Something about this year's Hallelujah Challenge just feels different. I honestly explain it. Usually by now, I'd have been hyped and even encouraged people to join but its different."

Sh added:

"So if your heart is reluctant, join anyway. If you need a moment to rest first, take it. But when you’re ready, show up. No expectations. Just faith. You’re not alone. "

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady's post about Hallelujah Challenge

@IvyRamogi said:

pastor Nath said yesterday this Hallelujah challenge is special and not everyone will participate but only those chosen by God.

@Nyang'oma01 said:

and I have joined without writing any request I want to be closer with God that's all

@Alicia said:

Last year Feb was my first and last

@user17171777899 said:

All this people saying pastor Nat said it's specifically for specific chosen ones is completely wrong. so God has specials yet he created us all?? come on! people have started knowing God differently! and that's why people are not interested in this challenges because God is within us-inside us. ye are gods!!! and call on him at 12pm and 12am it's all the same.

@osaremen_adun said:

This is the first hallelujah challenge without me writing any request.. I told God to just do his thing .

@Nyajimo men's wear said:

But what's going on this time HC,something isn't right

@Rella_signature | Womenswear said:

This was me ..in Day 1 i reminded everyone that it’s was starting that day and they should get ready, I slept exactly by 12am and already instructed everyone not wake me up; Day 2 I joined but didn’t feel it, slept in Day 3 and on Day 4 I could feel my spark back, I danced and that was how I started till I joined Day 5 and heard Pastor Nath said this Hallelujah challenge is special and not for everyone…as for me I just feel the devil wanted to win but God said no because I was about to give up until I realized how things have changed for good in my life as a whole

In a related story, a Nigerian lady shared why she always rewatches day 20 of the October 2025 Hallelujah Challenge, while another trended for streaming the Hallelujah Challenge programme while inside a club.

Hallelujah Challenge: Lady shares how she prepared

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady displayed eight items she would be using during the Hallelujah Challenge online programme, which started on February 9, 2026

Her video caught people’s attention and sparked mixed reactions, as some took to the comments section to express their readiness for the event

