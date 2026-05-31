Declan Rice says Arsenal are “coming back for more” after winning the Premier League title

The midfielder believes the Gunners can build on this season's success despite Champions League heartbreak

Rice praised Mikel Arteta's leadership and backed Arsenal to become even stronger next season

Declan Rice has sent a strong message to Arsenal's rivals after helping the Gunners end their 22-year wait for a Premier League title.

As thousands of supporters packed the streets of North London for the club's trophy parade, the England midfielder made it clear that Arsenal have no intention of slowing down after finally returning to the summit of English football.

Arsenal held a parade in North London on Sunday, May 31, after the Gunners ended their 22-year drought for a Premier League trophy. Photo by Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

According to The Guardian, Mikel Arteta's side secured the Premier League crown with a game to spare, capping off a remarkable domestic campaign that saw them finish ahead of Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and the rest of the chasing pack.

While Arsenal fell short in the Champions League final and suffered disappointment in both domestic cup competitions, Rice insists the hunger inside the dressing room has only grown stronger.

Rice sends defiant message after trophy success

Speaking during the celebrations, Rice revealed that winning the Premier League has only increased the squad's determination to achieve even more, The Standard reports.

Declan Rice has put the Premier League and the rest of Europe on notice before the new season, declaring Arsenal are coming back for more. Photo by David Price

Source: Getty Images

The England midfielder described the connection between the players, manager and supporters as one of the driving forces behind Arsenal's success.

“Next season we are going to go even stronger and we are going to be ready again so it is exciting times for this club.

To see the joy we can give people is crazy. Next year, we’re coming back for more,” Rice disclosed.

The statement immediately caught the attention of supporters, with many interpreting it as a warning to Arsenal's domestic and European rivals ahead of the new campaign.

After years of chasing the title, the Gunners finally delivered on their promise. Now, according to Rice, the focus has already shifted towards defending their crown and competing for even bigger prizes.

Champions League pain fuelling Arsenal's ambition

Despite their Premier League triumph, Arsenal's season ended with mixed emotions.

The North London side suffered a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, missing out on the opportunity to win Europe's biggest trophy for the first time in club history.

They also endured disappointment in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

However, Rice believes those setbacks could prove valuable in the long run.

The midfielder revealed that conversations within the squad have centred around using the disappointment as motivation rather than allowing it to become a burden.

According to Rice, there is a shared belief among the players that Arsenal's current project is only beginning.

Arteta's influence continues to grow

Rice reserved special praise for Arteta, crediting the Spaniard for transforming the club and helping the players navigate both success and disappointment.

The midfielder revealed that Arteta's message after the Champions League final defeat focused on pride, unity, and perspective.

Rice described the manager as someone the entire squad looks to for guidance, especially during difficult moments.

That trust has helped create a strong culture inside the dressing room and is one of the reasons Arsenal were able to finally bring the Premier League trophy back to North London.

With emerging talents such as Max Dowman pushing through and a title-winning squad already in place, Rice believes Arsenal are well-positioned to remain at the top.

How much Arsenal earned despite UCL defeat

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal may have missed out on lifting the Champions League trophy, but their journey to the final still generated a record financial return.

The North London club are projected to have earned around €143 million, the highest amount ever collected by an English side from a single Champions League campaign.

Source: Legit.ng