A Nigerian woman observed that the Hallelujah Challenge YouTube playback appeared to run without advertisements

She said the smooth viewing experience differed from other online programmes where ads usually interrupted playback

Her observation sparked mixed reactions as some viewers confirmed the claim while others disagreed

A young Nigerian woman has sparked conversations online after sharing an unusual observation about the ongoing Hallelujah Challenge prayer programme.

The lady, identified on TikTok as @adeola_alaba, said she noticed that the YouTube live playback of the Hallelujah Challenge appeared to play without advertisements.

A Nigerian lady shares her experience while participating in the Hallelujah challenge. Photo credit: @adeola_alaba/TikTok

Source: TikTok

About the Hallelujah Challenge

The Hallelujah Challenge is a global praise, worship, and prayer programme initiated by gospel singer and pastor Nathaniel Bassey. The event is held periodically throughout the year and attracts thousands of worshippers from across the world.

The current edition began on February 9 and is expected to conclude on February 28, 2026.

What she noticed at Hallelujah Challenge programme

In her TikTok video, she explained that she is often unable to watch the programme live during its streaming hours and usually views it the following morning.

According to her, the playback experience was smooth and uninterrupted. She added that this differs from other content she watches online, where viewers are often required to skip YouTube ads.

A young lady mentions what she had noticed while watching the Hallelujah challenge. Photo credit: @adeola_alaba/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"So I noticed something.

Whenever I'm watching the Hallelujah Challenge, because I'm not able to watch it—I'm not usually able to watch it during the hour of the stream—but like when I'm watching the next morning, I never come across any YouTube ad. Like, the programme is always uninterrupted, which is superb.

But I'm wondering why just the Hallelujah Challenge? When I'm watching programmes on other channels, I always have to skip one ad or the other. But on the Hallelujah Challenge, it doesn't happen like that."

Mixed reactions from viewers

Her observation has sparked discussion online. Some of the comments are below.

Princess Raquel wrote:

"I watched it and there was a lot of ads."

Face of China said:

"Because YouTube has partnership with hallelujah challenge or vice versa, they are partnering together."

Skincare lady commented:

"My dear it's because it's not monetised pastor nath said he doesn't want to monetise his account."

VIVIANNE said:

"Those talking of ads watch on other channels which is not nathaniel bassey main."

Cocobella973 said:

"Same here I have never experience any ads since hallelujah challenge started."

Charity Adenike commented:

"Nah why we Dey always thank YouTube be that o."

Affectn8_Nhaa said:

"It's a lie I tried it every morning even after joining live and it's do irritating."

Lady's post about Hallelujah Challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a lady who loved taking part in Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge shared why she did not feel motivated to join the February 2026 edition.

She mentioned her experience with past editions, and stated why this particular edition felt different from the rest.

Her reasons sparked fresh debate concerning the online programme, as many also shared their similar experiences.

Source: Legit.ng