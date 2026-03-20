As Muslims across the world mark the end of Ramadan 2026, Professor Ibrahim Olatunde Uthman has cautioned Muslims against acting in contradiction to the constituted authority

The University of Ibadan (UI) chief imam gave the warning on Friday, March 20, after leading hundreds of Muslims in the worship marking the end of this year's fasting period

The Professor of Arabic and Islamic Studies, who emphasised obedience to leaders, however, warned leaders at any level to be dutiful to their followers and ensure justice in their leadership

Ibadan, Oyo State - The Chief Imam, University of Ibadan Muslim Community, Prof Ibrahim Olatunde Uthman, has cautioned Muslims against working at cross purposes with their leaders, noting that the aftermath is always bad because it is against the will of Allah.

Legit.ng reports that Prof Uthman gave the warning on Friday, March 20, while delivering the Eid al-Fitr 1447 (2026) sermon marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Prof. Ibrahim Uthman delivers the Eid al-Fitr 2026 sermon in Ibadan, Oyo State, warning Muslims against defying constituted authorities.

Source: Original

The cleric noted that although it is permissible to express and point out what is perceived to be wrong in leadership, it is not a license to cause violence and inflict pain on the lives and destroy property.

He said:

"Islam allows us to ask for our rights, but while doing so, and not in a way that will cause chaos in the society as some people while protesting on the street, burning tyres and destroying cars that even innocent people are affected. Islam is against this."

'No controversy in crescent sighting for Ramadan'

Speaking on the perceived controversy surrounding the declaration of the Sultan of Sokoto in commencing and ending Ramadan fasting, Prof Uthman eulogised the Sultan for maintaining unity among the Nigerian Muslims.

He said:

"The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, who is also the Ameer of the Muslims in Nigeria, has spent 20 years as our leader and has been working to unite the ummah in the country. I can say that he has been doing well for this community in uniting us. I don't know of any Sultan before him who visited us in the Southwest.

"When he became the Sultan in 2006, he visited us in the southwest of Nigeria, and since that time, he has been having interaction with the Muslims across Nigeria."

Imam Uthman maintained that it is wrong for anybody to work against such a leader for personal reasons.

He particularly cautioned those who say they would not follow the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, especially in the announcement of the sighting of the Crescent to start and end Ramadan fasting.

'Leaders should be just'

Addressing the political leaders in the country and across the world, Prof Uthman advised them to be wary of their position and be just to all, irrespective of religion and ethnicity.

He called on the Oyo State government to be wary of this and maintain justice, especially in the alleged preferential treatment given to the Christian students against their Muslim counterparts in Oyo State Public Schools.

'Celebrate Eid with moderation'

Prof Uthman enjoined Muslims to celebrate Eid by entertaining themselves without crossing the path of Allah.

He stated:

"Entertain yourself, celebrate, be happy, and thank Allah, who has guided you, but you must safeguard your religion."

Read more on University of Ibadan:

Source: Legit.ng