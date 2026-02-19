A Nigerian lady has said Catholics might pause participation in the Hallelujah Challenge as the Lenten season began

She explained that Catholics traditionally avoided saying “Hallelujah” during Lent due to its solemn nature

Her comments sparked mixed reactions as some Catholics joked about replacing the word during the programme

A Nigerian lady has sparked conversations online after explaining why Catholics may be unable to continue participating in Pastor Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge during the Lenten season.

The Hallelujah Challenge is a global online praise, worship, and prayer programme that attracts thousands of Christians from Nigeria and around the world.

A Nigerian lady shares the reason Catholics cannot participate in the Hallelujah Challenge. Photo credit: @adiaha_akpabuyo/TikTok

Source: UGC

The ongoing Hallelujah Challenge edition began on February 9 and is scheduled to conclude on February 28, 2026.

Reason Catholics might avoid Hallelujah Challenge programme

In a TikTok video, the lady, identified as @adiaha_akpabuyo, noted that the start of Lent means Catholics traditionally avoid saying “Hallelujah,” which is central to the worship programme.

Captioning her post, she wrote:

“Catholics realising they can’t continue ‘Hallelujah Challenge’ because Lenten season has started and we can’t be shouting hallelujah.”

She added humorously, “It’s heartbreaking though. See y’all in October.”

Why “Hallelujah” is omitted during Lent

In many Christian traditions, especially Roman Catholic, Anglican, and Lutheran churches, the word “Hallelujah” (or “Alleluia”) is omitted during Lent.

Lent is a 40-day period of reflection, repentance, fasting, and spiritual preparation leading up to Easter. The season commemorates the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and encourages believers to focus on humility and penitence.

Because “Hallelujah” means “Praise the Lord” and expresses joy and celebration, churches often set it aside during Lent as part of the season’s solemn tone.

Some theologians describe this practice as the Church “fasting” from joyful expressions, just as believers may fast from food or other comforts.

Lent and worship practices for Catholics

During Lent, worship services often adopt a more reflective tone, emphasizing prayer, repentance, charity, and spiritual renewal.

A Nigerian lady has spoken concerning Catholic members not joining the Hallelujah Challenge program. Photo credit: @adiaha_akpabuyo/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The word “Hallelujah” traditionally returns during Easter celebrations, symbolizing joy and resurrection.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Catholic lady's Hallelujah Challenge comment

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the TikTok video. Some of the comments are below.

TESSY~LUXEHAIR commented:

"Dey play we go switch am to Amen."

Delly wrote:

"I will only continue oooh, in the place of hallelujah, I will shout mercy. We move."

freshgenny said:

"I am telling you but am not backing out!! Yesterday own hubby was like no more hallelujah oh but I was still shouting my thing but more of mercy now!!!!! We move regardless."

Kosilovelyn stated:

"This hallelujah challenge, we scream Mercy instead of Hallelujah."

Beth said:

"We will continue... more mercy than Hallelujah."

In a related story, a Nigerian woman observed that the Hallelujah Challenge playback on YouTube appeared to run without advertisements.

Catholic priest warns against joining Hallelujah Challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Catholic priest sent a warning to Catholics concerning their participation in the ongoing Hallelujah Challenge during Lent.

The reverend father explained why it was wrong for Catholics to join the Hallelujah Challenge during Lent, describing it as an insult to their faith and a testament of their faithlessness.

The priest's admonition sent social media users into a frenzy, with some criticising his view on Hallelujah Challenge.

Source: Legit.ng