A popular content creator paid a surprise visit to a 19-year-old former waste picker at his boarding school

The teenager previously received over N8 million in donations and a full scholarship after his street scavenging video went viral

The benefactor explained that he intentionally kept the boy away from social media to allow him to focus on his studies

A popular content creator has shared an update on Samuel Adeniyi, a 19-year-old former waste picker who received a life-changing scholarship.

The philanthropist, Adebayo, who runs @bayuztvs, paid a surprise visit to the teenager at his boarding school to check on his academic progress.

A content creator, @bayuztvs gives update on 19-year-old boy he assisted. Photo credit: @bayuztvs/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video, Samuel appeared healthy and neatly dressed in his school uniform as he ran to embrace his benefactor with tears of joy.

Samuel tells @bayuztvs about life update

Before his transformation, Samuel picked plastics and cartons to buy tools for his tiling trade, earning between N1,000 and N2,000 per bag.

Following his viral video, kind Nigerians donated over N8 million, gave his mother N1 million for her business, and sponsored his education up to university level.

When asked about his time in the boarding school, Samuel expressed deep gratitude and showed immense pride in his growing literacy skills.

Samuel said:

"Before, I did not know how to read and to speak English. But now, I can try, and I can read. I'm so happy."

The content creator gifted him a large bag of provisions, prompting Samuel to kneel down on the floor to pray for everyone who supported him.

Adebayo addressed his followers on why the teenager had been missing from the internet since his story gained widespread attention.

He stated that the decision was intentional to protect the boy's privacy and ensure he stays fully focused on his classroom work.

BayuzTV said:

"I hope you guys are satisfied now. You've been disturbing me, bombarding my comment section with 'Where is Samuel?' He is in school, he is in boarding school. I can't be posting about him all the time."

Reactions as @bayuztvs shares update

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the content creator's post below:

Wizzo said:

"Samuel is the most appreciative person you've helped.🤍🤍🤍 "

ife_temitope said:

"He now look like his age."

Funmi alagbo said:

"He's doing like your lastborn😂 he's just a baby boy."

Watch the video below:

49-year-old bread seller's life changes for good

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a 49-year-old street hawker identified as Lanre received millions of naira in donations after his story went viral on social media.

Source: Legit.ng