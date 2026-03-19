Social media influencer Peller refused to comply with the summons from the Oba of Benin Palace, sparking online debate

His unauthorised palace visit, which led to disciplinary action against palace staff and chiefs, has continued to be a topic of discussion

The Benin Traditional Council warned legal action may follow if Peller continues to ignore the directive

Social media influencer Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, has declared that he will not return to Benin City despite being summoned by the Oba of Benin Palace.

The statement came during a clip from his ongoing nationwide tour, with many questioning his decision while others await an official response from palace authorities.

Oba of Benin’s order met with resistance as Peller stands firm. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

A friend who joined Peller on the livestream revealed that the influencer offered to send his management team to represent him.

Peller bluntly refused, saying he did not want any member of his team to be “held hostage.”

The controversy stems from Peller’s unauthorised entry into the palace on March 6, 2026, which the Benin Traditional Council (BTC) described as a serious breach of protocol and a desecration of the sacred palace precincts.

In a statement signed by BTC Secretary Frank Irabor, the council said disciplinary measures have been taken against palace staff and chiefs who facilitated the incident.

A chief implicated in the breach has been suspended indefinitely, while palace staff member Mr Omuemu has been detained by the Nigeria Police Force and charged in court for causing a breach of peace.

The council also confirmed that the queen involved in the incident is facing disciplinary proceedings that may lead to her removal from the palace in line with Benin traditions.

Peller was invited to appear before a committee of chiefs to provide his side of the story but has reportedly failed to honour the invitation. The BTC emphasised that he must present himself and tender a written apology for the embarrassment caused by his unapproved visit, warning that legal action may follow if he fails to comply.

The council stressed that the palace is a sacred institution governed by centuries of tradition, and it remains committed to preserving the dignity and sanctity of the Oba of Benin and the palace.

Watch Peller speak below:

Peller's reaction to Oba's order trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

jiggy4rever said:

"I be Benin boy but all of Una just hate this boy una de act like the boy just fly fence enter Oba palace nor be people carry am in? Were the people not aware of the law ? Why blame him because na peller?"

osetech_34 said:

"This boy don't want he is playing with, they will lay cause on you soon, is better you go and meet them, Benin is not Lagos ✌️."

biq_zay said:

"For state wey be red mud 😂😂 over hyped Benin 😂😂😂."

happinessopuoyibo

"As u no one go Benin again where u one go marry javis? Cus her mama they Benin😂."

steflodasniper said:

"Who is he and why palace Dey summon am!!! Una don really see this Benin palace finish sha😢."

freebandkid56 said:

"All of Ona Dey craze Oba of Benin na God ???"

i_am_kessy said:

"I think they wont arrest him. He did nothing wrong or whatever he did wrong, he wasn't inform."

iamdaddysp said:

"Benin na UK?😂😂 oga dey ur lagos make Oba go sleep."

edes.aigbede said:

"If peller do not want to honor the invitation then no problem, but make Javis make sure na Lagos he go receive her bride price ooh 😂😂,"

official_ala_j said:

"I be Edo state boy 😢 the way this mater con da be now e con be like say PELLER fly fence enter Benin 😢."

Benin chiefs demand that Peller present himself to a committee and issue a written apology. Photo: Peller.

Source: Instagram

Peller begs fans for help over Jarvis

Legit.ng previously reported that Peller made a video begging Nigerians for money to operate on Jarvis' mouth tumour.

Jarvis had made a video and said the tumour made her quit her Al niche as she said she was waiting for the result of the test. In the recording,

Peller noted that the operation would need over N30million and that he had opened a GoFundMe for her.

Jarvis tenders open apology to Oba of Benin

Legi.ng earlier reported that the sreamer's lover, Jarvis, publicly apologised to the revered Oba of Benin following the controversy surrounding her boyfriend, Peller.

The apology came in the wake of Peller’s alleged unauthorised visit to the sacred Benin Palace, an incident that sparked outrage and drew the attention of the Benin Traditional Council.

Jarvis pleaded for understanding and forgiveness, emphasising respect for Benin Kingdom traditions.

Source: Legit.ng