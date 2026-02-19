A Catholic priest sent a warning to Catholics concerning their participation in the ongoing Hallelujah Challenge during Lent

The reverend father explained why it was wrong for Catholics to join the Hallelujah Challenge during Lent, describing it as an insult to their faith and a testament of their faithlessness

The priest's admonition sent social media users into a frenzy, with some criticising his view on Hallelujah Challenge

Father Joshua Mary Ugbedeojo Abuh, a Catholic priest who runs the Facebook handle Magnificat Series, has warned Catholics against joining the Hallelujah Challenge during Lent.

The Hallelujah Challenge is a midnight praise and worship movement initiated by Nigerian gospel artist and pastor, Nathaniel Bassey, and is popular in Nigeria and followed by nationals of different countries.

Catholics around the world observe Lent, a 40-day Christian solemn season of preparation for Easter, running from Ash Wednesday to Holy Thursday or Easter, characterised by fasting, prayer, and almsgiving to emulate Jesus' wilderness fast.

Why priest warned against Hallelujah Challenge participation

In a Facebook post, the priest said participating in the Hallelujah Challenge during Lent is a big caricature of baptism, confirmation, and all the Holy communion, masses and rosaries Catholics have ever done.

According to Father Joshua, it is an insult to their faith and a proof of their faithlessness. While noting that he did not say the Hallelujah Challenge is bad, he maintained that Catholics joining it amounts to a double standard.

He wrote:

"As a Catholic following the “Hallelujah Challenge” during Lent is a big caricature of your baptism, Confirmation, all the Holy communion, masses and Rosaries you have ever done.

"It is an insult to your faith and a testament of your faithlessness.

"Is the “Hallelujah Challenge” bad…? Ofcourse not!!!

"However, if you are Catholic, you shouldn’t be caught with ashes in the morning and at night time Halleluia is on your lips.

"Catholics fast from HALLELUIA during Lent.

“If you want be a Catholic be a full-time Catholic” Blessed Michael Iwene Tansi."

Hallelujah Challenge: Netizens divided over priest's view

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the reverend father's view on Hallelujah Challenge below:

Jondibe Onyinyechi said:

"Fair points but poor wording.

"I do think you would have presented this better.

"May God help us to know him better during this Lenten period and onwards. Amen."

Israel Onu-Maria Odiba said:

"Following Hallelujah Challenge = faithlessness. Beautiful irony there.

"But then you add “during Lent”. So the determining factor is lent. Amazing logic.

"Happy Shove Tuesday, Father."

Claribel Uche Oluigbo said:

"Halleleya challenge isn’t wrong. Emphasis is on Lent season . Ndi I was born catholic. Lent is a season for sober reflection. Understand you catholic faith, which has various seasons and practices."

Chukwuebuka Obi said:

"I told my girl.

"I won't participate in this hallelujah challenge cause of Lent.

"And she understands how my catholic faith works.

"I also urge all catholic faithful to participate in this year lenten period."

Oluchi Farncis said:

"I'm a Catholic but Priest this mentality will surely lead you nowhere.

"Allow people to worship God the way they choose."

Francesca Chinweify Okere said:

"There is an alternative for Halleluyah in the church. So while they say halleluyah, say the alternative. God knows we are Catholics and He understands.

"Moreover, the present challenge, it's Mercy that is majorly been shouted."

