A Zambian lady, known on TikTok as @godbackedgrace.2, has stated that the Hallelujah Challenge is not what people think it is about.

The Hallelujah Challenge is a midnight praise and worship movement initiated by Nigerian gospel artist and pastor, Nathaniel Bassey, and is popular in Nigeria and followed by nationals of different countries.

Zambian lady's perception of Hallelujah Challenge

In a TikTok video, the Zambian, a registered nurse, who also participates in the Hallelujah Challenge, said that the online program is spiritual warfare.

According to the lady, you have drawn the battle line with the devil the moment you joined the Hallelujah Challenge.

While stressing that the prayer points participants put down would not just happen like magic, she encouraged Hallelujah Challenge followers to be strong in faith and prayer over their prayer requests.

Her statement in part read:

"One thing you don't know about Hallelujah Challenge. Hallelujah Challenge is not what you think. Hallelujah Challenge is a spiritual warfare. The moment you joined Hallelujah Challenge, you draw a battle line.

"Don't you ever think that those prayer points you've written in your notebook are going to happen like magic. No, it doesn't work that way.

"You need to stand strong in faith. You need to pray over those prayer points. You need to declare things over your life. The things that you want to see.

"And your life doesn't begin at midnight and ends after Hallelujah Challenge ends. Your actual battles begin during the day...

Watch her video below:

Hallelujah Challenge: Lady's rant stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's rant below:

Everything byVivi Enterprise✅ said:

"Day 4 laziness, sleep, tiredness, bad network l sit down and prayed, I make sure l did not sleep !!!! My testimony is l have not sell anything for over 1 week now and today , this morning l sold some item 🙏🏻 Thank you Jesus and more to come."

ms.jay said:

"So am not alone, Day 4 I laid on the sofa hardly singing just praying slowly and dancing here and there I truly struggled."

V🔗 said:

"I beg to differ, Day 4 was incredible for me. I prayed, worshiped and yearned for more. I felt the spirit of God all over my house. I prayed like never b4."

Xweany_vee254 🎂 FEB 23❤️🥂 said:

"On Day 4 I slept, after seeing my alarm at 1:30 am then I said let me sleep a little I'll wake up at 2 am 😂let me tell you I woke up at 5 am I felt like crying."

feli.courine said:

"Watched Day 3 last night. Pastor Nat said grace to increase businesses because he said he was seeing shops. I woke up to my business equipment estimated arrival date this morning. I didn’t spend a dollar. May God show us all mercy!"

Skin by Emmaphil✨ said:

"I've been missing it since day 1."

𝑺𝒂𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒉𝒂 𝟐⁵𝟒 ✨️ said:

"My day 4 was heavy. khai. I don't know where my spirit was. I was kind of finding it hard to concentrate!!!"

Buwame Nkonde said:

"Indeed, there was something about day 4, I thought I was the only one feeling lazy, heavy and tired."

