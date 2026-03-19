Davido has triggered widespread discussions online after posting a reflective message about how everyone receives their share of life's challenges, regardless of status or wealth

The singer's words came weeks after missing out on a Grammy Award to Tyla, losing custody of his daughter Imade, and mourning the recent death of a close friend

Fans flooded social media with mixed reactions, with many relating to his perspective that problems affect everyone, from billionaires to everyday hustlers

Afrobeats star Davido sparked massive reactions after he shared a heartfelt message on social media about the reality of life’s struggles.

The singer, who has faced several personal and professional challenges in recent months, used his platform to reflect on how difficulties affect everyone, no matter their status or achievements.

Davido speaks on how God distributes problems equally to everyone, triggering massive reactions from fans. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Taking to X, Davido explained that he appreciates the way God gives each person their own share of problems, stating that no one is exempt from life’s ups and downs.

“I like as God share problem give everybody.”

His words came at a time when he was dealing with multiple emotional moments.

The Afrobeats star missed out on the 2026 Grammy Award after losing the Best African Music Performance category to South African musician Tyla, even though he earned a nomination for his collaboration with Omah Lay on the track With You.

He is also mourning the recent death of a close friend and processing the outcome of a custody battle involving his daughter, Imade Adeleke and her mother, Sophia Momodu.

Fans across social media quickly connected with his reflection, saying that it reflects the everyday realities Nigerians face, from economic hardship to family responsibilities.

The post sparked a wave of empathy, humour and shared understanding online, with people using the moment to talk about the universal nature of life’s challenges.

Check out Davido's post below:

Fans react to Davido's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Mrlekan213 asked:

"Which problem God share give you? Abi you dey see Grammy as one big problem."

@doctormanny16 said:

"Make everybody get wetin dem go dey nurse. You fit get money and fame make you still get baby mama issue. As for me now, I no get money."

@herculeenKC commented:

"Problem from childbirth no be the same ooo. Person wey dem born cripple and person wey get cripple from too much sugar no be the same sha."

@seanpepisky wrote:

"Las las everyone has what they are dealing with. My prayer for you whoever gets to see this is; may your problem not be too much for you to handle alone. God no give you problem wey go make you Dey beg people for help."

@DOlaAdeniyi reacted:

"Life doesn't come with a 'just for me' label, problems are like party favours, everyone gets a share. The key is how we handle what we're given and keep moving forward."

@emma_saintly said:

"That's the beauty of life. It's either you're in trouble, out of trouble or about to enter another one! We're always troubled!"

Nigerian superstar Davido sparks conversations after posting a reflective message on the problems affecting rich and poor alike. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido condemns school bullying incident

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido reacted strongly to a viral video showing a disturbing bullying incident involving students of Igbinedion Secondary School in Edo State.

The singer condemned the act in a post on X, calling those involved “animals” and describing the situation as disgusting.

Following public outrage, the school expelled the two students involved, while police authorities confirmed that a full investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Source: Legit.ng