Hon. Wase praises Tinubu’s economic reforms as vital for Nigeria’s future amid various challenges

Governor Mutfwang receives accolades for transformative infrastructure and public service improvements in Plateau State

Wase emphasizes constituency's support for both federal and state governments to ensure national prosperity

Member representing Wase Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, has expressed support for the economic reforms being implemented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing them as difficult but necessary measures aimed at securing Nigeria’s future.

Wase, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, also commended Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang for what he described as significant progress in infrastructure development and public service delivery across the state.

Nigerian Lawmaker Drums Support for Tinubu, Muftwang Reforms

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Wase endorses Tinubu’s economic agenda

In a statement he personally signed, the five-term lawmaker said the Tinubu administration inherited numerous challenges but had shown determination in addressing them through policy reforms and strategic interventions.

According to him, the President has demonstrated commitment to tackling insecurity and improving economic conditions despite prevailing difficulties.

“While acknowledging that we still face certain challenges as a nation, especially in terms of security, it must be admitted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu stepped into office as our Leader with an uncommon zeal and determination to tackle the myriads of problems that his administration inherited,” Wase said.

He added that the President had continued to mobilise key stakeholders in the security and economic sectors towards improving the welfare of Nigerians.

“Much more so, Mr. President has continued to galvanise the top echelon of the nation's security and economic sectors towards enhancing the livelihoods of Nigerians,” he stated.

Lawmaker commends three years of leadership

Wase said the President’s stewardship over the past three years deserved recognition, noting that his policies were designed to place the country on a path of long-term stability and growth.

He argued that the administration’s reforms had inspired renewed optimism among citizens and strengthened confidence in Nigeria’s future.

“Mr. President’s progressive socio-economic reforms and strategic foresight have enlivened hope across the length and breadth of Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, the government has shown the capacity to navigate economic challenges and steer the country towards prosperity.

Mutfwang praised for infrastructure and social projects

The lawmaker also lauded Governor Mutfwang for what he described as transformative governance in Plateau State, citing achievements in infrastructure, transportation, healthcare, education and agriculture.

He said the administration had promoted inclusive development and improved public services across several sectors.

Wase highlighted urban renewal projects, road construction, and the Metro Bus transport initiative designed to ease commuting within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis.

He also pointed to upgrades at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital, including new paediatric wards and laboratory facilities, as well as the renovation of public schools and improvements to agricultural access roads in communities such as Bassa, Wase and Langtang.

Constituency pledges continued support

The federal lawmaker reaffirmed the commitment of the people of Wase Federal Constituency to support both the Tinubu administration at the federal level and the Mutfwang government in Plateau State.

“We remain committed to working hand-in-hand with you to guarantee a prosperous, peaceful and united Nigeria, and a secure and flourishing Plateau State,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng