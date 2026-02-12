Celebrity businessman Cubana Chief Priest and prominent Southeast businessmen, including Obi Cubana, have publicly pledged their support for President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid

The businessmen gathered at a night meeting representing all five southeastern states, launching the City Boy Movement with branded buses from major companies

Cubana Chief Priest stated that aligning with the APC is the smartest move for the region, warning that staying in opposition would leave them on the bench for another four years

The socialite shared a video on his Instagram page showing branded buses from the City Boy Movement set for rallies across the Southeast.

Cubana Chief Priest, other Igbo businessmen declare support for Tinubu's 2027 re-election. Photo credit: cubana_chiefpriest/officialasiwajubat/obi_cubana

In the video, supporters gathered around vehicles promoting the movement at what appeared to be a strategic night meeting of business leaders.

Southeast businessmen unite behind Tinubu

The meeting brought together representatives from all five southeastern states in Nigeria, Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo.

Among the prominent businessmen spotted in the video were Cubana Chief Priest, Obi Cubana, the CEO of Zenco, and the CEO of C-Energy.

The buses displayed at the event were branded with company names including Zenco, OHAMs Divine, and C-Energy, showing corporate backing for the political move.

Cubana Chief Priest pledges full support for Tinubu

In his post, Cubana Chief Priest emphasised that aligning with the All Progressives Congress represents the best strategic path for the region's economic heavyweights.

He warned that alternative political choices could lead to repeated setbacks for the Southeast.

The celebrity businessman wrote:

"Late Night Meetings, We Are Too Focused To Be Distracted With ChoChoCho From Never Do Wells. Our Minds Are Made Up, The Goal Is Simple Deliver @officialasiwajubat Make Baba Too Fit Deliver For Us South Easterners."

He added:

"We Wont Be On The Bench Again For Another Four Years. To Comort Asiwaju Is A Total Impossibility, Who Wan Do Am? How The Wan Take Do Am? As Smart Stakers We Are Banking On Asiwaju This Time. We Cant Afford To Lose Again."

The socialite insisted that in politics, sentiments must be thrown away, describing the APC as "the surest odd."

He predicted that fights would soon begin among opposition parties over flag bearers, claiming no party comes close to the ruling party's strength.

APC alignment over opposition politics

The declaration comes as Nigeria continues to navigate the aftermath of the 2023 election divisions.

Opposition figures like Peter Obi garnered strong support from the Southeast during the last presidential election but ultimately fell short.

Cubana Chief Priest portrayed the APC as an unbeatable force, likening opposition efforts to sidelined players in a high-stakes political game.

Check out Cubana Chief Priest's post below:

Nigerians react to City Boy Movement's political stance

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@ClintonOnome said:

"If they don't do this, their illegal business will be owed down. Supporting Tinubu is fine by me, telling me he will move the country forward is were me and you will fight."

@IamRazDee commented:

"Politics is a game of interest alignment. South East have alienated themselves for too long. I am happy this new generation is beginning to wake up. You can only get what you want for your region through alignment and negotiation."

@emhyr_emreis1 wrote:

"It's clear U are just supporting BAT in order to protect ur business not because u have interest of Nigerians in u. To u either BAT does good or not,u don't give a F about it….. I'm not blaming you for protecting ur business but there are other ways to do that. Shame on U Sir."

@marcosfloyd20 reacted:

"Wetin dey vex me this morning be say! Dem no even get valid reason to join APC. We just dey suffer then people wey youth Dey look up to just dey zwor."

@MayowaPeters4 said:

"He might not be highly educated but he speaks lot of political sense, far more than the academics shouting hoarse with zero political clout. Bridges of socio-political inclusion and networks must built to be at the table of political gains in all the parties."

Cubana Chief Priest backs Tinubu, says removing Asiwaju is impossible. Photo credit: cubana_chiefpriest/officialasiwajubat

Cubana Chief Priest declares he'll work against Peter Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chief Priest openly declared he would work against former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi in the 2027 election.

The businessman confirmed his position during exchanges with followers on Instagram while responding to questions about his political stance.

He admitted that he worked for Obi during the last election but said he had changed direction.

Source: Legit.ng