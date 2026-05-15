A young lady shared her experience with the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and how her father reacted to her performance

She explained that her father refused to speak to her for two days after she scored a poor result in her first attempt at the national exam

The lady revealed that she eventually wrote the entrance examination four times before she secured admission into the university

A young lady identified as @saucekiki has shared her UTME experience and her father's reaction to her results.

The lady took to the microblogging platform X on May 14, 2026, to reveal what happened after her first and second attempts at the exam.

A Nigerian lady shares her father's reaction after failing JAMB on her first attempt. Photo credit: @saucekiki/X

Source: Twitter

Lady shares father's reaction after JAMB exam

The conversation started when an X user, @esther_stan, asked a question about first-time JAMB experiences.

@esther_stan asked:

"What was your first JAMB score, and how did your parents react?"

Replying to the post, @saucekiki noted that her father was not happy when she came home with 170 and decided not to talk to her for two days. The climax of her story came when she took the exam the second time and scored lower.

According to her, she had 140 at her second attempt.

She wrote:

"170 My Dad didnt talk to me for 2 days,He later came back to tell me I’ll do better on my next one. Next one was 140 🥹"

The post, which gathered over 500,000 views and nearly 10,000 likes, sparked a conversation about the pressure students face.

While responding to questions in the comment section, the lady revealed that it took her more than two tries to get into school.

@saucekiki said:

"Na my 4th JAMB I use enter school."

Reactions as lady shares JAMB score

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the @saucekiki's post below:

@Adeyimika05 said:

"From 170 to 140? Omo you no fail small, you failed with style and consistency 😭

Your dad silent treatment for 2 days, imagine when he see the 140 one, how many days did he ghost you?? 😂😂"

@Crayjnr said:

"Them suppose carry you go learn how to plait hair after that JAMB."

@data__steven said:

"Na God save you say I no be your papa na to carry you go learn tiler."

See her X post below:

Lady rewrites JAMB 3 times, checks result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a science student shared her excitement after checking her 2026 UTME result on TikTok following her third attempt.

Source: Legit.ng