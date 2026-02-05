Obi Cubana's public support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections continues to make waves online

Amid the trending conversation, an old video showing Obi Cubana with 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi has resurfaced

The throwback video showed the businessman introducing the politician to his son and other guests

A throwback video of former Anambra state governor and 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi at businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana’s, 50th birthday, months before he became the South East coordinator of the City Boy Movement, has resurfaced online.

Recall that Obi Cubana has continued to trend online since he announced his support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

The old video from April 2025, which recently resurfaced, included the moment the businessman publicly corrected his son during his 50th birthday celebration in Abuja.

The lavish event was graced by several celebrities, politicians, and high-profile guests, including the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

A clip showed Obi Cubana standing beside his seated son as Peter Obi approached to greet them.

After exchanging pleasantries with the businessman, the politician turned to greet the young boy, who remained seated. Displeased by the lack of courtesy, Obi Cubana promptly instructed his son to stand up and greet the elder properly, an action that received applause back then.

However, following his new appointment in the pro-Tinubu group, the old video has now generated different reactions in 2026 as many dropped comments about the businessman's political affiliations.

The throwback video of Peter Obi at Obi Cubana's 50th birthday is below:

Comments about Obi Cubana's video with Peter Obi

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the old video. Read them below:

bellobabs commented:

"Why are they analyzing and visualizing this Cubana support for PBAT like he did something bad. Man is an adult and a Nigeria who has got the right to support any candidate he adore. The time of blackmailing and threatening people based on their political choice is over, this is not 2023, the sky is wide enough for all bird to fly, if you support your Obi without drama, let me support PBAT in peace."

amteafirstson said:

"Politics is not a do or die affair ..after elections life and friendship goes on."

jako_gram commented:

Obi Cubana is a business man You don’t expect him to turn back against his PARTNERS

officials_wunderkind said:

"Even till tomorrow Peter Obi will still Honor his invitation."

advataize said:

"Did Cubana ever mention any type of support for Obi's presidential ambition or you guys just expect him to be his supporter cos he is from the same state with him? What's wrong with Obi Cubana been the coordinator for City Boy movement? Can't he make a choice for himself anymore."

3d_signage_shop_ said:

"No brother for this side 😭all man for him self."

funnyprinceworld commented:

"Everybody wan secure their wealth."

Obi Cubana shares experience

Legit.ng also reported that Obi Cubana shared a video about how the past few days had been for him.

On Saturday, January 24, he posted a video showing him on a phone call. According to the businessman, his phone had been buzzing nonstop throughout the week.

"Phone buzzing non-stop!! What a week," he wrote in the caption of the video he shared on his Instagram.

