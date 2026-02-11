Cubana Chiefpriest confirmed he will be working against Peter Obi in the next election, despite supporting the Labour Party candidate in 2023

Responding to warnings about his past arrest by the anti-graft agency, the socialite claimed that being invited by the EFCC is actually a sign of financial success in Nigeria

The businessman slammed critics questioning his loyalty to the South-East, challenging those vocal about the Biafran cause to show their working

Socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has openly declared that he would work against former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2027 election.

This declaration follows his recent appointment within the City Boy movement.

The businessman made the statement during a series of exchanges with followers on Instagram, where he responded directly to political questions thrown at him by curious users.

Cubana Chiefpriest says he will be working against Peter Obi in the next election. Photos: Peter Obi/Cubana Chiefpriest.

It all started when an Instagram user asked the socialite a blunt question about his political stance.

“So in simple terms, you are working against Obi in the upcoming presidential election. lol,” the follower wrote.

Cubana Chiefpriest did not hesitate. In a short but direct response, he confirmed the claim.

“Yes oh hope say no be crime cuz I worked for obi last election even as special adviser to an APC Governor,” he replied.

As the conversation continued, another follower reminded the socialite of his past encounter with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The user warned that the same government he now appears to support had once arrested him and could still do so again in the future.

But Chief Priest appeared unfazed by the concern.

“if you never go Efcc for naija you never make am,” he wrote, downplaying the issue in a statement that many users described as both humorous and controversial.

The conversation later shifted to the topic of Biafra and political support from the South-East.

One user argued that if influential figures from the region had strongly backed Peter Obi, he might have won the last presidential election. The commenter also noted that everyone has the right to support any candidate of their choice.

However, the socialite fired back with a blunt response.

“Shut up your mouth and go and support who you want to support as you like Biafra reach how many developments you don do for south East,” he wrote.

Cubana Chiefpriest slams critics questioning his loyalty to the South-East. Photos: Cubana Chiefpriest.

Reactions trail Cubana Chiefpriest's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@ebtee2001 stated:

"Go and sit down. All you care about is your bottom line."

@ratel_prince_001 shared:

"God punish you and ur f@t Belle ewu HAUSA, u no go see March bet me?"

@begi.nagain6 stated:

"Honestly, I don’t get it. Why must everyone face the same direction? Support whoever you want, and let others decide for themselves."

