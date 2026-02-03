Obi Cubana has issued a statement following his official appointment as South East Zonal Coordinator for the City Boy Movement

The businessman also addressed the reactions that trailed his appointment, which comes ahead of the 2027 elections

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Seyi Tinubu presented Cubana with his appointment letter, confirming his new role

Popular businessman and socialite Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, on Tuesday, February 3, issued a public statement addressing his recent appointment as businessmen's a pro-APC group led by Seyi Tinubu, to bolster support for the 2027 elections.

In the statement, Obi Cubana reflected on Seyi Tinubu's visit to his home and acknowledged the mixed reactions that have trailed his appointment. He also urged critics to respect his view.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to integrity, community growth, and national unity under President Bola Tinubu's leadership.

"Regarding my recent appointment as South-East Coordinator of the City Boy Movement, I’m fully aware of the varied reactions it has sparked. My belief remains firm: lasting change comes from constructive engagement, not standing apart.

Service continues to guide me, and this new role does nothing to alter my commitment to integrity, community growth, and responsible leadership.

I’ve learned that influence is limited from the outside, so yes, here we are! I am a City Boy through and through, inside and out.

Our nation's leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, is equally a City Boy and a man of commerce. All of us need all of us in order to achieve our national aspirations and I am committed to carrying every Nigerian along in all that I do.

Let’s respect differing views, keep conversations vibrant, and stay focused on building real value," he said.

The businessman also shared a video from Seyi Tinubu's visit to his residence.

Obi Cubana's social media post confirming his appointment and addressing reactions is shown below:

Comments as Obi Cubana addresses followers

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, as many of the businessmen's followers shared different views. Read them below:

e__kash commented:

"Everyone fighting for their pockets, which man of dignity will be part of this retrogressive government?"

charles.gaius said:

"Survival, the true definition of Nigeria."

buchifilms wrote:

"Let's see if you can deliver your polling unit for him."

official_don_kizito17 commented:

"Hope you know what you are doing just asking respectfully."

mcee_sweet said:

"Ihe nke o rice for comment section.. everyone has right to join any party due make we remove sentiments and emotions.. Iwe everywhere."

chief_sunny_ikuku said:

"Respect people who have platforms, influence and intelligence.. “Lasting change comes from constructive engagement”…. More Grace Double Chief."

Obi Cubana shares experience

Legit.ng previously reported that Obi Cubana shared a video about how the past few days had been for him.

On Saturday, January 24, he posted a video showing him on a phone call. According to the businessman, his phone had been buzzing nonstop throughout the week.

"Phone buzzing non-stop!! What a week," he wrote in the caption of the video he shared on his Instagram.

