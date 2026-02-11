Breaking: Tinubu Gives Fresh Appointment to Popular Ex-Nigerian Ambassador
President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Amb. Ismail Abba Yusuf as the new chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON).
The nomination of Yusuf was announced in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on information and strategy, on Wednesday, February 11.
According to the presidency, Yusuf's appointment is subject to the approval of the Senate, which was in tandem with the provision of section 3(2) of the NAHCON Act 2026. The statement explained that Tinubu forwarded the nomination of the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, adding that the appointment of the former ambassador should be expeditiously confirmed.
If his appointment is approved by the Senate, Ambassador Yusuf would replace Professor Abdullahi Usman, who resigned earlier in the week, just after spending 14 months in the position.
The NAHCON chairman nominee is a seasoned Nigerian career diplomat and was a former Nigerian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Türkiye from 2021 to 2024.
Source: Legit.ng
