Comedian Otaghware IGoSave has openly criticised the United Kingdom medical system for failing to properly treat his daughter's ear infection for almost two years

The entertainer revealed his deep frustration on social media while praising a Nigerian medical practitioner who eventually stepped in to provide an online consultation

Many social media users flooded the comment section to share their different thoughts, with some praising Nigerian doctors, while others blamed the comedian for his foreign hospital approach

Veteran Nigerian comedian Otaghware Otas Onodjayeke, widely known as IGoSave, has expressed deep frustration with the United Kingdom’s healthcare system after his daughter’s health challenge dragged on for nearly two years.

The comedian explained that he wished Nigerian doctors could create a digital platform where Nigerians living overseas, especially in the UK, could easily consult and receive treatment from home-based professionals.

Nigerian comedian IGoSave praises Nigerian doctor after speaking on daughter’s prolonged health battle abroad. Photo: igosave

Source: Instagram

IGoSave lamented, in a post on his Instagram page on May 14, 2026, that the UK medical system often appears slow and indifferent, even in urgent situations.

“I just wish Nigerian doctors could build an app where Nigerians in the diaspora, especially in the UK, can consult doctors and get treated quickly.”

The comedian went further to criticise the attitude of the system, saying that it has become increasingly unresponsive regardless of how serious the emergency might be.

“The UK medical system is steadily becoming clueless and nonchalant, no matter how serious the emergency is.”

Sharing his personal ordeal, IGoSave disclosed that his daughter’s simple ear infection was allowed to linger until it became a painful condition lasting almost two years.

“I’m still shocked at how my daughter’s simple ear infection turned into a prolonged pain that has lasted almost two years.”

He appreciated the support of his Nigerian family doctor, who has been assisting them online and helping his daughter recover.

“Shout-out to my Nigerian family doctor, who has been helping us online, and we’re already witnessing drastic improvements. Thank you, Dr Irhabor (Crespo). God bless every Nigerian doctor putting in the work.”

Read the Instagram post below:

Netizens react to IGoSave's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@dr_alwaysrozy said:

"As a medical practitioner, I see most of my patients through telemedicine apps, sometimes even WhatsApp. Patients do their labs wherever they are, results get reviewed, diagnosis is made, and prescriptions are sent. This isn't new, we've been doing it for years. Most people just don't know much about telemedicine."

@thefoodnetworknig2 commented:

"So which pharmacy wan sell medications for you? Ordinary paracetamol gan, dem fit ask for prescription! One of the cons of living abroad."

@euphychinenye wrote:

"Nigeria have the best doctors in the World Kudos to my Doc."

@tickycurve reacted:

"Just admit that you don't know how to use the NHS and you will be taught. The way you present your symptoms is the way you would get treated. Most Nigerians I have attended to lacks confidence in everything they do, ordinary to express themselves in clinic is a problem."

@symphony.research.hub said:

"But isn't that one of the reasons you people japa'd? Proper healthcare, working system, yen yen yen...anyway, thank God your daughter's health is improving. God will perfect her healing ❤️"

IGoSave shares emotional story about daughter’s health challenge as he criticises the UK healthcare system. Photo: igosave

Source: Instagram

IGoSave speaks on Angel Smith's marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that comedian IGoSave joined the conversation around Big Brother Naija star Angel Smith and her troubled marriage.

The artist reflected on the resilience of men in marriage, as he compared it with the recent collapse of Angel's union, expressing disbelief that a same-s3x marriage could unravel in less than 72 hours.

Source: Legit.ng