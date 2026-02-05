Cubana Chiefpriest declared that the time for online influence is over, stating that younger, influential Nigerians must enter the political system

Popular socialite and celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has announced that he would be contesting for a seat in the House of Representatives in the 2027 general elections.

He made the revelation on his Instagram page, stating clearly that he would be running on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Cubana Chiefpriest says he will be contesting for the House of Reps in 2027.

Source: Instagram

In his post, Cubana Chiefpriest explained that his decision to remain with the ruling party was not accidental but part of a deliberate and strategic plan.

According to the businessman, being inside the government structure offers a better chance to influence decisions, especially on issues affecting the South-East.

He specifically mentioned the continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, as one of the reasons he wants to be part of the system.

“I no fit help Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from opposition. I have always been an APC. My father, Governor Hope, has worked hard with APC for me not to support him as DG renewed hope,” he wrote.

The announcement also reopened discussions about his political stance during the 2023 presidential election, where he publicly showed support for Labour Party candidate Peter Obi.

Many Nigerians had questioned how the celebrity barman could back Obi while still maintaining ties with APC figures.

In response, Cubana Chiefpriest clarified that at the time, he was serving as a Special Adviser to Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, and his actions were within the context of his role.

“Last election, as special adviser to Governor Hope, I worked for Peter Obi, but this time I dey with Asiwaju,” he explained.

Cubana Chiefpriest describes the APC as the only viable bridge for the South East.

Source: Instagram

