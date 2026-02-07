Cubana Chiefpriest has been unveiled as the latest member of City Boy Movement, a pro-Tinubu group, ahead of 2027

The socialite and businessman's new appointment in Imo state was also made public via the group’s official page

Cubana Chiefpriest's appointment, like Obi Cubana's, has also triggered mixed reactions on social media

Pascal Okechukwu, the Nigerian socialite known as Cubana Chiefpriest, is the latest Nigerian celebrity to bag an appointment in City Boy Movement (CBM) as he was named the group's director in Imo state.

CBM, a youth-oriented support group for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election campaign in 2027, announced the appointment on its Instagram page on Saturday, February 7.

Cubana Chiefpriest joins Obi Cubana in City Boy Movement ahead of 2027 election. Credit: cubanachiefpriest/abat

Source: Instagram

According to the movement, Chiefpriest “brings experience, influence, and a people-centred approach to mobilising support” for Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

It added that the socialite is a symbol of dedication, strategic leadership, and unwavering commitment to the growth of the group.

“As the Imo State Director, he brings experience, influence, and a people-centred approach to mobilising support, strengthening party structures, and advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda," the statement read in part.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that on February 3, Seyi, the president’s son, presented Obi Cubana, the Nigerian businessman, with a letter of appointment as the South-East director of CBM.

Mixed reactions as City Boy Movement announces Cubana Chiefpriest's new appointment. Credit: cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie announced his role as deputy South-East coordinator for the pro-Tinubu campaign group RTIFN as he pledged full commitment to Tinubu's re-election bid.

City Boy's social media post announcing Cubana Chiefpriest's new role is below:

Reactions to Cubana Chiefpriest's new role

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

holmes_official said:

"Make unah sha share the money reach my side I don't want to miss on this opportunity."

ikedinachi9 commented:

"Is nnamdi kanu out, like you said before if he remains in, no human can canvas and get up to 10k vote for omila tinubu..... Ndi interest of our people at heart.. posterity will judge you all."

iam_lordrex said:

"E be like na all the Cubana group be this city Boys. High chiefs turn boys. Last last we go see the edits and present go still former."

timayaanyaso reacted:

"Congratulations Ezemuo."

officialforeign_ commented:

"Those we put our hope in has been captured , that’s why it’s written trust no man but God."

reelgodwinedet wrote:

"Congratulations president Tinubu must be re-elected to continue his great work

thealienpictures said:

"Omo tinubu don buy all men ooo this man really no get competition."

Cubana Chiefpriest shows interest in politics

Legit.ng previously reported that Cubana Chiefpriest announced that he would be contesting for a seat in the House of Representatives in the 2027 general elections.

He made the revelation on his Instagram page, stating clearly that he would be running on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

In his post, Cubana Chiefpriest explained that his decision to remain with the ruling party was not accidental but part of a deliberate and strategic plan.

Source: Legit.ng