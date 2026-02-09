Nigerian rapper Falz the Bahd Guy has criticised the Federal Government and religious leaders over their response to the brutal massacre that claimed at least 162 lives in Kwara State on 3 February 2026

The award - winning artist questioned why government officials and political parties are establishing campaign structures for the 2027 elections , while citizens continue to be killed by terrorists across the country without arrests or prosecutions

Falz also called out religious leaders for allowing politicians to campaign from church pulpits and for not informing their congregations about critical legislative issues, such as the Senate's refusal to adopt electoral reforms

Nigerian rapper and activist Folarin Falana, better known as Falz the Bahd Guy, has criticised the Federal Government and religious leaders following the massacre of villagers in Kwara State on 3 February 2026.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on Sunday, 8 February, he condemned the focus on political campaigns for the 2027 elections while citizens continue to face deadly attacks.

Falz questioned why political leaders appear to be more concerned with power than with protecting the lives of the citizens who voted them to power.

The rapper's comment came days after the attack in Kaiama Local Government Area, which left at least 162 people dead after gunmen suspected to be Islamic extremists stormed the villages of Woro and Nuku.

Following the incident, President Bola Tinubu described the killings as cowardly and announced the deployment of an army battalion under Operation Savannah Shield.

Falz criticises FG and religious leaders over Kwara terrorist attacks

Despite this, Falz stated that such measures are insufficient, pointing out that no arrests or prosecutions have been reported since the incident.

Falz expressed frustration that government responses often stop at issuing statements of sympathy without concrete action to bring perpetrators to justice.

He criticised the cycle in which political leaders continue campaigning in churches and mosques while religious figures encourage congregations to rely solely on prayer, leaving systemic issues unaddressed.

He further lamented how politicians are already announcing campaign coordinators across regions, while the Senate has refused to amend the Electoral Act to allow real-time transmission of election results.

According to him, religious leaders fail to inform their followers about such matters, but urge them to wait for divine intervention instead.

"I don't know. What's wrong with us? When are we going to wake up? I really don't know. The other day, nearly 200 people were killed in Kwara. President just came and released a normal statement that said he was saddened by the incident. Bro, who has been arrested or prosecuted for this? Nobody. Nothing. You always send in people, what are they doing? They kill scores of people every day but today people will go to church. Your religious leader, Daddy G. O., Papa he'll tell you to sit down there and pray that God will come and save you. They've started campaigning for the next elections, "relax Tinubu is fixing Nigeria".

Papa will just tell you to sit down there and wait and pray for a spiritual solution. No problem. Let’s be waiting."

Watch Falz's video below:

Netizens react to Falz's video

@phatejay said:

"Why always the church? Many pastors don't even come to the pulpit to say vote for this or that but it's rather the Imams that do this…with several videos we have seen online. Why not calling on the mosque and Imams?"

@je_mapelle_imma commented:

"Even Daddy G.O. knows that if Nigeria is actually working, his membership will drop. 99% of what the congregation is praying for is what a working system and a sensible government can solve."

@lyn_kuchy wrote:

"Our Rev. Father talked about this senate stuff today in church o and I'm glad he did."

@the_nimi reacted:

"Thank you for using your platform to speak up 🔥🔥 one day Nigeria will be free from religious bondage."

@themancalledgray said:

"Folarin Pastors no be our problem.. wetin me and you don do? Make we self stand up for our na.."

@iamjoshuajessie commented:

"You speak the truth without blinking… this is why I love you sir 😩❤️"

