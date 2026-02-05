Kimpact Development Initiative raised concerns over rejected electoral reforms and warned of risks to transparency ahead of 2027

The Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI) has expressed deep concern over key provisions rejected by the Nigerian Senate in the recently passed Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

The group also warned that the decisions could undermine transparency and public confidence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, February 3, and cited by Legit.ng on Thursday, February 5, KDI acknowledged the passage of the bill by the Senate on 4 February 2026 but criticised lawmakers for failing to adopt reforms widely regarded as crucial to strengthening Nigeria’s electoral process.

“We are deeply concerned about some of the choices made in the course of this amendment,” the organisation said.

The also noted that the Senate’s decisions had sparked widespread public debate.

Electronic transmission omission sparks public concern

At the centre of the controversy is the Senate’s decision not to make the electronic transmission of election results mandatory, opting instead to retain the framework contained in the 2022 Electoral Act.

According to KDI, many citizens, civil society organisations, election observers and youth groups had viewed mandatory electronic transmission as a clear and visible way to strengthen trust in election outcomes.

“For many Nigerians, electronic transmission represented a straightforward mechanism to reinforce confidence in results. The absence of clearer statutory obligations may continue to leave room for differing interpretations and operational discretion," the group stated.

KDI warned that this lack of clarity raises questions about Nigeria’s preparedness to conduct credible elections in 2027.

Vote buying sanctions watered down

The organisation also criticised the Senate’s removal of a proposed 10-year disqualification for individuals convicted of vote buying, describing the practice as one of the most damaging threats to democratic integrity in Nigeria.

“Vote buying distorts voter choice, commercialises the franchise and undermines the legitimacy of electoral outcomes. Sanctions for electoral crimes must be proportionate to the harm they inflict and capable of serving as effective deterrents," KDI said.

It added that weakening punitive measures could embolden electoral malpractice rather than discourage it.

Shorter election notice period raises logistical fears

Further concerns were raised over the reduction of the statutory timeline for issuing election notices from 360 days to 180 days, a move KDI said could create operational strain.

“Adequate preparation time is fundamental to the successful conduct of large-scale elections.

“Shortening this window may place additional pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission and political parties, increasing the risk of logistical challenges and avoidable disputes," the statement noted.

Divergence between Senate and House noted

KDI observed that the Senate’s position differs significantly from that of the House of Representatives, which adopted provisions aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability and deterrence against electoral malpractice.

“This divergence within the National Assembly presents an important moment for reflection and alignment,” the group said.

Call for balance at conference committee stage

As the Electoral Act Amendment Bill moves to the conference committee stage, KDI urged lawmakers to strike a balance between operational realities and public expectations.

“There is still an opportunity to ensure that the final legislation protects institutional stability while strengthening citizen confidence,” the organisation said.

KDI stressed that elections are not merely legal exercises but public-trust processes, adding that transparency is an investment in long-term democratic credibility.

The organisation noted that Nigeria is at a critical point in its democratic journey, particularly as preparations gradually begin for the 2027 polls.

“The legal framework governing elections must not only function effectively but also inspire confidence across political divides and demographic groups, especially among young voters whose participation is vital to democratic vitality,” KDI said.

Reaffirming its stance, the group pledged continued engagement with lawmakers, electoral institutions, civil society and citizens.

