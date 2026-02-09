Prophet Segun Arole publicly appealed to Lagos State authorities to investigate the mysterious death of four gospel singers who died inside a studio in Ajah

The cleric revealed that the four singers travelled from Idi-Iroko in Ogun State, to perform at a three-day birthday praise event in Lagos, but were mysteriously found dead

The tragic incident stirred emotional reactions online as many Nigerians mourned the young singers while raising concerns about possible causes of their sudden demise

Prophet Segun Arole has called on the Lagos State Government to step in following the sudden death of four gospel singers at a studio in Ajah.

The incident happened during a three-day birthday praise event, where the singers had been invited to perform.

According to him, the tragedy occurred after the group, comprising three men and one woman from Idi-Iroko in Ogun State, stayed overnight at the studio but failed to wake up the next morning.

The prophet explained that the studio belonged to the celebrant’s husband and that the singers had already performed on the first and second days of the programme.

However, on the third day, they were discovered lifeless after sleeping in the studio overnight.

Prophet Arole expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the young and promising artists, emphasising that their deaths should not be ignored.

He urged authorities to carry out a thorough investigation to determine the cause of death and take proper legal action on the matter.

The cleric appealed directly to the Divisional Police Officer in Ajah to treat the matter with urgency and ensure that proper steps are taken to uncover the cause of death.

He also urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to ensure the case is not left unresolved, emphasising that the singers should not be allowed to die in vain.

The prophet reminded fellow gospel singers to prioritise their well-being, noting that those who bring comfort through music often face unexpected challenges themselves.

He expressed concern for the gospel community, which has been shaken by the sudden loss of four voices that had been dedicated to uplifting others through worship.

Nigerians react to Prophet Segun Arole's video

Many Nigerians expressed sadness and shock over the incident.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@omoteecutie said:

"It is well 😢"

@lolad_baby commented:

"So sad it's well may there gentle soul rest in peace"

@ojurereoluwa_1 wrote:

"Hhhmmmmm 🤔 very deep"

@yourwindsorinsider reacted:

"Possibly carbon monoxide. RIP"

@deanofjustice5 said:

"Won Fi won sha birthday Niyen. They served them breakfast. Isalo Oro lagbara gan. All those people you are begging for money online, that they are well okay. If you have the opportunity to enter their room and open their Wall-drop you go blind now. Or make dem go find Omi Ero watch your eyes. Na people I dear pass."

@owonibioluwanifemi.22 commented:

"Please, if your friend's body languages are not comfortable with you abeg disassociates them before the story like this"

