Residents of Woro and Nuku in Kwara state said suspected jihadists sent a letter asking to preach before launching a deadly overnight attack

At least 75 people were killed, while 38 women and children were abducted, including the family of the community head, Umar Bio Salihu

Amnesty International and residents blamed a major security lapse, saying warnings were issued and troops visited briefly but the attack still happened

Fresh details have emerged on the deadly attack carried out by suspected jihadist fighters in Woro and Nuku communities in Kaiama local government area of Kwara state, where residents said the assailants sent a letter to the community before launching the massacre.

more than 100 residents of the Woro community in Kaiama local government area (LGA) of Kwara state have been killed following a deadly invasion by suspected terrorists linked to Boko Haram.

Community sources who escaped the attack told Legit.ng in exclusive interviews on Wednesday, January 4, that the attackers stormed Woro on Tuesday evening, January 3, shooting sporadically, killing residents, and setting houses ablaze.

Residents recount letter sent before massacre

Survivors and local leaders said the attackers, described as more than 100 armed men, arrived on motorcycles and wore what appeared to be army fatigues, sparking fear and confusion as the assault began.

According to residents, the militants had earlier reached out to the community’s traditional head, Umar Bio Salihu, seeking permission to come and “preach” an extremist version of Islam.

However, community members said they rejected the request.

A former teacher and resident of Woro, Abdulla Umar Usman, told the BBC that the attackers later returned with deadly force.

Usman said the violence began about an hour before sunset on Tuesday, at a time when most farmers were returning from their fields where they cultivate yam, maize and millet.

He said the attackers headed straight to Salihu’s residence in Woro.

"Two of the community head's children, who were medical students, were killed in front of the house before they set it ablaze," Usman said.

"They massacred everyone. It is just devastating," Mohammed Dauda, a local official told the BBC.

"They killed two of my children and abducted my wife and three children," Salihu told me.

A local official, Mohammed Dauda, described the attack as devastating, saying the militants killed residents indiscriminately.

Amnesty speaks on Kwara killings

Human rights organisation Amnesty International said many victims were found with their hands and feet tied, adding that some were shot dead while others reportedly had their throats cut.

By morning, residents said the attackers left with 38 women and children, including members of the traditional ruler’s family.

Salihu, speaking on the tragedy, said he lost two children and his wife and three children were abducted.

“They wanted us to renounce Nigeria” — residents

Survivors said the militants demanded that the villagers renounce the Nigerian government and constitution and submit to their teachings, an attempt to impose a parallel system of rule in the area.

Salihu reportedly described the demand as contrary to Islamic teachings.

FG blames Boko Haram

The federal government has blamed Boko Haram for the attack, although the group has not issued a statement on the incident.

Boko Haram, which became globally known in 2014 after the abduction of over 200 schoolgirls from Chibok, remains active in the North-East, though it has splintered over the years.

One of its factions, identified as Mahmuda, is now believed to be operating in rural parts of Kwara and neighbouring Niger state.

Amnesty said the two communities had been receiving leaflets for about five months, with messages allegedly aimed at drawing residents into extremist ideology.

Amnesty International’s Nigeria director, Isa Sanusi, said the communities received pamphlets soliciting them to join the militants’ extremist views.

Vigilantes targeted, residents say

Woro and Nuku residents said their communities had previously been vulnerable to raids by criminal gangs commonly called bandits, leading many rural settlements to form vigilante groups.

However, locals said the attackers appeared to know the exact locations of the vigilantes and targeted them early in the assault.

Salihu said the militants attacked the vigilantes after burning his home, adding that about eight of them were killed.

Source: Legit.ng