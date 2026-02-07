Terrorist commander Abubakar Saidu, known as Sadiku, leads deadly attacks in Kwara State, killing 176 residents

Sadiku evolved from a Boko Haram lieutenant to an influential terror kingpin, resembling the notorious Abubakar Shekau

Security experts link Woro attacks to potential alliances between Sadiku’s faction and Al-Qaeda affiliates in the Sahel

Kwara State - A terrorist commander, Abubakar Saidu, popularly known as Sadiku, has been identified as the terrorist leader behind killings in Woro, a remote community in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Legit.ng reports that an estimated 176 residents were killed in a deadly attack on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

As reported by The Punch, Sadiku rose from a handpicked lieutenant of the late Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, in 2014

Security analysts now describe him as the “Shekau of the North-Central” after a 12-year evolution.

Sadiku migrated westward after sustained military pressure weakened Boko Haram’s strongholds in the North-East.

He embedded himself in the vast forest corridors of Niger and Kwara states, orchestrating a campaign that crippled farming communities, displaced families.

From Shekau’s lieutenant to ruthless kingpin

A self-styled counterterrorism analyst on X, MobilisingNigeria, said late Shekau personally selected Sadiku to represent Boko Haram’s interests in Niger State.

“Sadiku is equated to Shekau. Military pressure in the North-East forced him to move toward the North-West and North-Central as new bases.”

The analyst added that:

“He later worked with Dogo Gide to expand into the North-Central terrain and also collaborated with the Darul Islam terrorist group before the police dismantled it/”

However, ideological disagreements eventually fractured the Dogo Gide and Sadiku’s alliance.

The split led to violent clashes that claimed the lives of fighters on both sides.

Following the split, Sadiku established a base within the Kainji Forest Reserve in July 2025, marking a turning point in his operations, as he abandoned transactional banditry for a more rigid, ideologically driven campaign of terror.

A West and East Africa security tracker, Brandon Phillips, said Woro’s attack occurred less than four kilometres from Nuku, where fighters of Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin, an Al-Qaeda affiliate in the Sahel, claimed their first-ever attack in Nigeria in October 2025.

Philip explained that the proximity suggests an operational overlap between JNIM and the Sadiku-led Boko Haram faction.

He said this points to either an opportunistic alliance or a non-aggression pact.

Kwara attacks: Residents disclose content of letter

Rrcall that residents of Woro and Nuku in Kwara state said suspected jihadists sent a letter asking to preach before launching a deadly overnight attack.

At least 75 people were killed, while 38 women and children were abducted, including the family of the community head, Umar Bio Salihu.

Amnesty International and residents blamed a major security lapse, saying warnings were issued and troops visited briefly, but the attack still happened.

Tinubu finally breaks silence on Kwara killings

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu vowed that Nigeria will resist terrorism and extremism after the recent devastating attacks.

Tinubu condemns Kaiama killings, pledges justice and security for affected communities.

Public reactions reflect divided sentiments on leadership and security challenges in Nigeria.

