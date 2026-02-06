More than 160 people were reported killed in a violent attack in Kwara state, Nigeria, with the death toll still uncertain

US statement on February 6, 2026

In a message posted on X on February 6, 2026, the US government stated:

“The United States condemns the horrific attack in Kwara state in Nigeria, which claimed the lives of more than 160 people, with the death toll still unconfirmed and many still unaccounted for. We express our deepest condolences to the families of those affected by this senseless violence. We welcome President Tinubu’s order to deploy security forces to protect villages in the area and his directive to federal and state officials to provide aid to the community and bring the perpetrators of this atrocity to justice.”

Tinubu orders security response

President Bola Tinubu was reported to have ordered the deployment of security forces to protect villages in Kwara state following the attack.

He also directed federal and state officials to provide aid to the affected community and ensure that those responsible were brought to justice.

The US message reflected growing international concern over violence in parts of Nigeria. Observers noted that Washington’s statement highlighted both sympathy for victims and support for Nigeria’s government response.

Violent attack in Kwara

Community holds mass burial for 78 people

Legit.ng earlier reported that Woro community in Kaiama local government area of Kwara state has been thrown into deeper mourning after residents recovered 78 corpses following a deadly bandit attack on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

According to reports, the bodies were recovered on Wednesday, February 4, 2025, as locals continued searching the bush and surrounding areas for missing residents.

Legit.ng reports that more than 100 residents of the Woro community in Kaiama local government area (LGA) of Kwara state have been killed following a deadly invasion by suspected terrorists linked to Boko Haram. Community sources who escaped the attack told Legit.ng in exclusive interviews on Wednesday, January 4, that the attackers stormed Woro on Tuesday evening, January 3, shooting sporadically, killing residents, and setting houses ablaze.

