President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered military deployment to combat Boko Haram terrorists in Kwara State

At least 162 casualties were reported in a recent deadly attack on a village in Kwara State

Community leader Alhaji Salihu Umar was found alive after being declared missing following the dastardly attack

Kaiama, Kwara State - President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday night, February 4, ordered the deployment of an army battalion to Kaiama Local Government Area (LGA), Kwara State, where Boko Haram terrorists killed hapless villagers in Worro.

According to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, one of the presidential spokespersons, President Tinubu said the new military command will spearhead Operation Savannah Shield to checkmate the barbaric terrorists and protect defenceless communities. The statement was obtained by Legit.ng.

Tinubu approves 'Savannah Shield' deployment

The Nigerian leader condemned "the cowardly and beastly attack" and described the gunmen as heartless for choosing soft targets in their doomed campaign of terror.

President Tinubu expressed rage that the attackers killed the community members who rejected their obnoxious attempt at indoctrination, choosing instead to practice Islam that is neither extreme nor violent.

Tinubu said via an X post:

"It's commendable that the community members, even though Muslims, refused to be conscripted into a weird belief that promoted violence over peace and dialogue."

The president urged collaboration between federal and state agencies to provide succour to members of the community and ensure those who committed the atrocities do not go scot-free.

President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and condoled with those who lost family members. He also condoled with the people and the government of Kwara State.

162 dead in Kwara attack

Gunmen killed at least 162 people in Kwara State in one of the deadliest attacks in the country in recent months.

Per The Washington Post, a Red Cross official disclosed this sad update.

The attack on Tuesday evening, February 3, on a village in the west-central state came after the military recently carried out operations in the area against what it called "terrorist elements".

Parts of Nigeria are plagued by armed gangs known as bandits, who loot villages and kidnap for ransom, as well as intercommunal violence in the central states and jihadist groups that are active in the northeast and northwest.

Missing Kwara community leader found

Meanwhile, the village head of Woro, Alhaji Salihu Umar, who was earlier declared missing, has been found alive.

Prof. Farooq Kperogi, a popular Kwara State-born writer, noted the update via a Facebook post on Wednesday night, February 4.

Kperogi wrote:

"I just got off the phone with Governor Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, whose Chief Press Secretary, Mal. Rafiu Ajakaye, called me shortly after I posted my last update.

"The governor was in Kaiama when we spoke. He went there with about 1,000 military officers as part of what is called “Operation Savannah Shield,” a new initiative to battle the terrorists, anticipate their moves, and contain them. in that part of Nigeria.

"I also spoke to Brigadier General Nicholas Rume, Commander of the 22 Armored Brigade, Sobi Barracks in Ilorin, who was with the governor. He assured me that the situation was contained.

"He said they verified 75 deaths but indicated that the number could rise, as it had already jumped from 65 to 75.

"The village head of Woro, Alhaji Salihu Umar, has also been found alive.

"I appreciate the governor’s quick intervention and physical presence at the theater of the mass massacre and hope that "Operation Savannah Shield" works to ensure that this does not happen again. Prevention is always better than reaction."

