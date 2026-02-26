Tyla has been crowned the winner of the ‘Outstanding International Song’ at the 2026 NAACP Image Awards

The South African singer successfully pushed past Nigerian heavyweights, including Burna Boy, Davido, and Tiwa Savage, to claim the top spot

This latest win came just weeks after Tyla defeated Davido, Wizkid, and Ayra Starr at the 2026 Grammy Awards

South African singer Tyla has once again proven her global dominance after clinching the ‘Outstanding International Song’ award at the 2026 NAACP Image Awards.

The annual ceremony, organised by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), celebrates excellence among people of colour in film, television, music, and literature.

This year’s edition saw the South African singer rise above a competitive field packed with some of Africa’s biggest music exports.

Tyla gets the ‘Outstanding International Song’ at the 2026 NAACP Image Awards. Photos: Davido/Tyla/Burna Boy.

Source: Instagram

In the fiercely contested category, Tyla edged out Nigerian heavyweights including Burna Boy for his track “Love,” Davido for “With You” featuring Omah Lay, and Tiwa Savage for “You4Me.”

Jamaican artiste Skip Marley was also nominated for his song “In Our Sight.”

Her latest victory followed closely on the heels of her success at the 2026 Grammy Awards, where she won ‘Best African Music Performance.’

At the Grammys, she outperformed a stacked category that included Davido, Wizkid, and Ayra Starr, as well as Ugandan star Eddy Kenzo and Mehran Matin for “Hope & Love.”

Interestingly, this isn’t her first time outshining the same group of Nigerian artistes.

Back in 2024, she defeated a similar cohort to secure her first-ever Grammy award, a breakthrough moment that signaled the arrival of a new continental powerhouse.

Read the award announcement here:

Reactions trail Tyla NCAAP award win

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Tyla_Grandma stated:

"Congrats to the Queeni laughed when the so called Giants of Africa claimed they dont know this award so basically it is not relevant according to them...but we all know why, whenever their own dont win they go into spasms and fake amnesia"

@jennifer_su noted:

"Congrats! The name of the song is: “Is It”, not “It Is” — just for the record. Huge congrats to @Tyllaaaaaaa and the team at Epic. Looking forward to this Saturday’s ceremony! #NAACPImageAwards"

Tyla defeated Davido, Wizkid, and Ayra Starr at the 2026 Grammy Awards. Photo: Tyla.

Source: Instagram

Tyla rejects Tiwa Savage's apology over comment

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tyla publicly rejected Nigerians inger Tiwa Savage's apology for using the term 'coloured.' Tiwa's attempt to apologise on her behalf sparked outrage.

The problem arose when Tyla used the South African term "coloured" to characterise her racial identity during an interview in the United States, which has local meaning in South Africa but carries historical and sensitive overtones in the United States.

In response, Tiwa Savage, on The Breakfast Club radio show, intervened: she expressed apologies for the confusion and requested forgiveness from those hurt, claiming that she spoke as an "elder" who frequently takes on such responsibilities in her culture.

Source: Legit.ng