Nigerian rapper Falz is making headlines over his recent comment about the country during an interview

The music star and activist pointed out the country’s stagnation while speaking, and the video went viral

The viral video raised a series of mixed feelings from netizens, with some of them having different opinions from the rapper

Nigerian rapper and activist, Folarin Falana aka Falz the Bahd Guy has once again aired his grievances about the country in a recent interview.

The music star, who is known for being vocal about some of the issues plaguing the country, was able to speak more on this during an interview with Hip TV.

In a video that was posted on Hip TV’s official Instagram page and spotted by Legit.ng, the No Less crooner complained about how electricity is still a major issue plaguing Nigerians in 2025.

According to Falz, it is still strange that people should ‘Up Nepa’ in 2025. He went on to speak about how rainfall can also disrupt many things. In his words:

“Giant of where? The biggest thing today is the issue of electricity, it’s still wild that in 2025 we’re still dealing with ‘up nepa’. Second of all, any small rainfall like this, we have to be sweeping ground. It’s shameful.”

See the interview snippet below:

Reactions as Falz complains of electricity in 2025

Falz’s complaints about Nigeria’s stagnation, especially with the issue of electricity, drew the attention of netizens after the video went viral on social media. While some of them agreed with the music star’s words, others had differing opinions. Read some of their comments below:

Dels_beat said:

“Mr talented sir 🙌🏽”

Geepsie said:

“Up nepa in 2025 is crazy😢.”

Promise_da_beatus said:

“From Falana's Son to Falz's Dad..that's growth my bro😂.”

Sleekfm said:

“This gist go hot sha, Falz is a good and comic storyteller 😂.”

Iam_bhevin_13 wrote:

“No light since morning just because there was rainfall 👏👏.”

Kolaomoadeneye said:

“Everyone’s entitled to their opinion—but instead of just complaining and mourning, why not get involved? It’s easy to sit on the sidelines and shout, but real change needs action.

A lot of young people seem to be waiting for some “Messiah” to show up with miracles, manna, and handouts. But let’s be real—constantly bashing the President or dragging Nigeria won’t fix anything. If you really care, stand up. Get involved. Be part of the political process. That’s how we move forward.”

Falz rates Tinubu's first two years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Falz took a swipe at President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, stating that Nigeria has experienced more regression than development since he took over in 2023.

Speaking in an interview on Arise TV, the activist did not mince words as he delivered a scathing review of the government's performance.

According to him, the past year under Tinubu has been more about hardship than progress.

