Osefo Marycynthia Chiadikobi, a UNN student of the Department of Pharmaceutical Technology and Industrial Pharmacy, has emerged as the overall best graduating student at the university's inaugural pharmacy induction and oath-taking ceremony, which was held on February 26.

According to a booklet Legit.ng sighted, Marycynthia graduated with a 4.95 CGPA, making her the valedictorian of the induction ceremony.

Osefo MaryCynthia Chiadikobi emerged as the overall best graduating student of her UNN faculty.

An X user, @Ify_ChineduEze, who amplified the lady's academic feat on the social media platform, shared pictures of her with academics at the induction with the caption:

"Overall Best Graduating Student, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, UNN with a CGPA of 4.95.

"Dr. Osefo MaryCynthia Chiadikobi (Pharm. D)."

From the booklet seen on X, Marycynthia was also the overall best graduating student of the faculty.

A pharmacy student, Osefo MaryCynthia Chiadikobi, graduated with a 4.95 CGPA.

UNN pharmacy graduate celebrated online

@ReginaldAaron4 said:

"Chaai, this girl na computer brain she carry. She was my class prefect back then in Primary school those days at Infact Jesus primary school Awka. Her mom and my dad were colleagues in Nepa that year. I'm not surprised at all. Na walking computer she be."

@Bubedesigns said:

"People sabi book oo I love it when I see people winning Congratulations."

@mmerichi_s said:

"All these best graduating students are so beautiful."

@Cjmuokwe said:

"Ah!!! This is massive. Congratulations, dear."

@NkechiUdeh3 said:

"Very difficult course. Congratulations, Ezigbo."

@HenryUgwuona said:

"Cynthia is the definition of Consistency, Resourcefulness and tenacity. Congrats to her."

@RitaChinen81683 said:

"My phenomenal sister. You're the pure evidence of hardwork, consistency, discipline and perseverance. The sleepless nights and long days at the library paid off. This is an honor well deserved and I am so incredibly proud of you. Congratulations, dockii."

@RadMakuo said:

"Show me Edeh David I just went through their best category Omo Mary Cynthia won but David said "at what cost " Post David I want to see the person that bested Mary."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan overall best graduating student in the faculty of technology had shown off his high CGPA and 22 awards.

UNIDEL overall best student gifted N1 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the University of Delta (UNIDEL) overall best graduating student, Uzoma Ifunanya Victoria, was gifted N1 million.

An excited Victoria celebrated her convocation on TikTok, noting that she was the best graduating student of not just her department and faculty, but the whole university.

Victoria appreciated God and attributed her academic success to Him. In a video she shared on TikTok, Victoria was awarded N1 million by a foundation for her academic feat. She was seen posing with a giant check from the foundation. Social media users joined the fresh graduate in celebrating her academic milestone.

