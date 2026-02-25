Nollywood actress Regina Daniels gifted her younger sister a Mercedes-Benz SUV estimated to be worth millions of naira as a surprise for her 20th birthday celebration

The emotional moment was captured in a video circulating on social media, showing Destiny's joyful reaction as she discovered the luxury vehicle

The grand gesture came days after Regina surprised her mother Rita Daniels with two new cars, and also bought herself an SUV worth millions

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has once again demonstrated her affection for family by marking her younger sister Destiny Daniels’ 20th birthday in grand style, presenting her with a brand new black Mercedes-Benz SUV worth millions of naira.

This came days after the actress gifted her mother Rita Daniels two cars after one was damaged in an accident, and the other was taken away by an unknown person.

The ex-wife of billionaire Senator Ned Nwoko also treated herself to a pre-owned 2024 GAC Trumpchi M8 SUV, showing that her streak of luxury purchases has extended across her family.

The surprise took place at their family home, where Regina decided to celebrate the milestone with a gift that immediately caught attention.

Regina's elder brother, Sammy West, captured the latest moment in a video shared on his Instagram page, showing Destiny’s emotional reaction as she discovered the car decorated with a red bow and a “Congratulations” ribbon.

Family members gathered around to lead her to the vehicle, and she could not hold back her gratitude.

The footage also showed Destiny Daniels opening the driver’s door, sitting inside, and marvelling at the sleek interior while her excitement drew cheers from relatives.

The gesture has since sparked reactions online, with fans praising Regina Daniels for celebrating her family in such a remarkable manner.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Regina Daniels' birthday surprise

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@rita4delta_ said:

"Gina Nneamaka na eje...We de your back. YOU ARE SUCH A BEAUTIFUL SOUL. I CAN NEVER DISLIKE YOU MY DEAREST DAUGHTER. WE WILL CORRECT YOU IF THERE IS NEED BUT NEVER ABANDON YOU."

@mhizbigt commented:

"In Ned house, I am nothing but in my father's house I am a queen 👸 indeed you are a queen in your father's house Happy birthday."

@phrankyp wrote:

"Indeed a queen in her home. Her mum welcomed her with open arms. A failed marriage isn't a failed life. Wlcm Gina. We love youuu."

@tracy_empire reacted:

"Congratulations to your baby sister ❤️ na family before everything my gee dey song enter well 🔥😍😍😍."

@beatriceglow_and_spa said:

"This is beautiful 😍 grand style welcoming 😍welcome home baby 😍❤️we love u but no go back to EPA ooooh 🙏."

