FCT, Abuja - The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has reiterated the mandatory requirement of the National Identification Number (NIN) for all candidates.

The NIMC said NIN is now important for school registrations, examinations, scholarships, and many essential services.

The federal government agency issued the final advisory to parents and guardians on Friday, February 27, 2026.

The NIMC said a Nigerian child’s future begins with the right foundation.

This was contained in a short message and video shared via the agency’s X handle @nimc_ng

“Dear Nigerian parent, your child needs an NIN. NIN is now important for school registrations, exams, scholarships, and many other government benefits.”

In another tweet, NIMC added that the journey to higher education starts with NIN registration.

The agency disclosed that the NIMC is bringing NIN registration closer to the people with the Ward-Level Enrollment.

The commission urged parents to bring original birth certificates or statutory declarations of age to the ward centers.

“Intending student, this is your sign!”

“Your journey to higher education starts with your NIN. Don’t let registration delays hold you back.

“With the Ward-Level Enrollment, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is bringing NIN registration closer to your community.”

It further stated that the process remains free of charge at all official centres.

The NIMC warned the public against patronising unauthorised agents.

Nigerians react as NIMC says no exams without NIN

@Gee_day

It’s stressful changing names on NiN and you say it’s stressfree? Cmon.. my wife tried self modification on her name but this has been an issue for her for months and no one is helping yet her passport will expire in a month time. Are diaspora not Nigerians anymore?

@Ologbode1

My NIN I did, was used to renew my passport but few days ago, I wanted to use it to register with cardinalstone a stock brokering account it says NIN not correct.

@TobhyBanBah

This is a reminder that I need to take my 20-month-old toddler for NIN registration

@Stynessy

When Registering online we cant choose booking center and date of booking. Kindly help me out..

How to get your NIN in 2026

Recall that the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) outlines a step-by-step guide for obtaining the National Identification Number (NIN) in 2026.

The NIMC said Nigerians can speed up the NIN process through online pre-enrollment.

The pre-enrollment slip, featuring a barcode, is essential for completing the NIN enrollment at designated centres.

NIMC releases number of registered Nigerians on NIN

Legit.ng also reported that NIMC said 127 million Nigerians have enrolled in the NIN database as of December 2025.

Lagos state leads nationwide enrolment with over 13 million registered residents.

Enrolment figures show near-equal distribution between northern and southern Nigeria.

