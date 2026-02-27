A graduate of the Federal University of Technology got many people talking on social media after displaying her results

She mentioned that she had As in all the optometry courses she took and shared photo evidence to back her claims

The photo shows that she had over 60 As in all the courses she took at the university during her undergraduate days

A graduate of Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), who has over 60 As in many of her courses, has displayed the CGPA she had at the end of each semester.

The lady took to social media to update her followers as she posted photos of her results from her 100 level to 600 level at the university.

FUTO graduate posts semester results

Nkechinyere Christabel, who studied Optometry at the Federal University of Technology Owerri, also known as FUTO, inspired many people with her result.

Taking to her media page, @christabelnaustin wrote:

“Proud to say I made only ‘A’s’ in all my Optometry courses 🥰 God did 🥹…”

In the photos she shared, it shows several courses she took from her 100 level to her 600 level. While she has a few Bs, she has over 60 As in most of her courses.

Many individuals who came across her TikTok post took to the comment section to celebrate her brilliance.

Nigerians celebrate FUTO graduate

cbn_uiux wrote:

"Omo from 3 till 6 5.0 una dey read oh. Congratulations hope u got first class. Because you tried."

Tina said:

"Congratulations sis I'm in 100level and everything is just overwhelming. please put me through and my exam is next two weeks."

Faith uloaku asked:

"How una dey take get this because i don't think you can get this in federal polytechnic nekede, department (S.L.T)"

CHIDOSKY said:

"Can I still make it ? am going to 300L by January and my results are poor and am going to retake them 😭, plz any advice 🤲🥹

bbynora3 expressed:

"After dis exams and records go calculate there’s give you. Congratulations 🎉 Nne."

Norman Elliot stressed:

"Omor same Optometry?? UNIBEN student looking with shock right now. I don’t think anybody don pass 4.7 ooo."

PenMaster shared:

"Omo is all I’ve been saying. Optometry did one to play this time. EEE and SEET boys didn’t see this coming. Meanwhile I congratulate you dear. In futo, it is not easy. Congratulations and take your flowers."

Arrow-leo added:

"God!!!! This is academic pressure 😅my CGPA is Eight minutes after one🥲😄 but Who cares congratulations 👏🏻🎉."

THE CUTE FAVY wrote:

"Omo I hate this kind thing ehh, after posting ur success,people will be asking you how did u do it ?u should put them through.but them no go wan answer u😔congrats thou."

Nurse Norah said:

"Jesus 🥺🥺 i know there’s a reason for seeing this I’m in my 200L first semester Omo I need to sit up."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Gregory University graduate went viral after sharing her CGPA. She scored 31 As, 17 Bs, 3 Cs, and 1 E, with a final CGPA of 4.63. She also shared the positions she held.

UI graduate bags 68 As, 3.91 CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan (UI) graduate, Ajayi Oladamola, went viral for his amazing results.

He got 68 As out of 74 courses, had perfect scores in 7 of 10 semesters, and appeared many times on the Dean’s List. He also won several awards and graduated with a 3.91 CGPA.

