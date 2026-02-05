Tonto Dikeh sparked fresh reactions online following her reconciliation with ex-husband Olakunle Churchill and their son’s emotional reunion with his father

The actress shared moments from the reunion on social media, describing it as deeply emotional and spiritually significant

Fans also noticed a subtle but meaningful change involving her son, hinting at a new chapter in their co-parenting journey

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has continued to gain the attention of many following her reconciliation with estranged husband Olakunle Churchill.

Legit.ng earlier reported that after years of separation, the Nigerian actress’s son, King Andre, finally reunited with his father.

The emotional reunion featured popular clergyman Pastor Jerry Eze. The heartwarming moment was shared on Tonto Dikeh’s social media pages, where she expressed gratitude and reflected on the divine nature of the reunion.

Amid the announcement, Tonto silently revealed she has reverted her son’s surname to Churchill following their reconciliation with his father.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that in 2019, the actress officially changed her son’s name from his father’s surname to hers, referring to him as King Andre Dikeh.

At the time, Tonto openly described herself as both mother and father to the child, having removed her ex-husband’s name amid their highly publicised fallout.

However, with peace now restored between the ex-couple, the actress has taken a new step that reflects their renewed relationship and commitment to co-parenting.

In a recent Instagram post shared with her followers, Tonto Dikeh posted photos of herself, Churchill, and their son.

In the caption, she referred to the child as King Andre Churchill, signalling the return of his father’s surname.

This reunion comes a month after Tonto reconciled with her ex-husband, revealing that after ten years of public battles, deep wounds, broken communication, and pain, God intervened.

Speaking for the first time about the reunion, Churchill admitted he was pleasantly surprised when his son called him “Daddy” for the first time. He described the moment as deeply touching and a reminder of God’s limitless power. Churchill also praised Tonto for her role as an amazing mother.

In the comment section, Tonto affectionately referred to Churchill as “Big Church,” celebrating the moment and the restored bond between father and son.

Tonto Dikeh and son ignite reactions online

rasheedatt10 said:

"So many beautiful moments packed into one short video, It’s amazing to see how Pastor Jerry is using God’s grace to reunite families while simultaneouslypromoting someone else’s hard work @pitasings (outfits on PJ)is just incredible. Pure grace in action 🙏 My heart is full. Thank you, Pastor @realjerryeze ❤️ 🙏 , big sis @tontolet your home is blessed 🙌."

ladyjasminec said:

"This is so beautiful and I am so happy! In God times ! He has restored everything in 7 folds ! May God continue to strengthen your faith in him 👏👏."

karenkashkane said:

"True definition of “soft life”. This life is not supposed to be hard and complicated ooo. Everything looking and feeling so soft here 😍😍😍😍."

cassie_collections said:

"Awww this is beautiful 😍😍this what peace feels like😍😍😍😍😍😍 🙌🙌🙌tonto ur story made me forgive my mother’s siblings and since then I have peace of mind(it been in my mind for 12years) buh I had to let go and made peace."

