2Baba expressed a deep sense of regret over his inability to spend quality "collective time" with his eight children

The singer set the record record straight on his reputation, insisting that he is simply a "lover boy" who loves hard

Addressing rumors that his new wife, Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru, is overly controlling, 2Baba described her as a "brilliant and strong woman

Legendary Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has again offered a rare glimpse into his private life.

The African Queen crooner spoke during an interview with Voice of Nigeria, where he reflected on the emotional weight of raising eight children while maintaining a demanding music career.

2Baba admitted that although he feels blessed to be a father of eight, he carries a quiet sadness about not spending enough time with them.

According to him, the pressures of stardom and constant movement have kept him away from the kind of collective bonding he desires with his children.

He stated:

“I have eight kids now. I feel blessed and happy, but the sadness comes from the fact that I haven’t gotten to spend the type of time I should have spent with them collectively. It does something to me sometimes. They’re amazing, brilliant people. I just wish I was there more. It touches me from all corners.”

For years, the singer’s love life has dominated headlines, often painting him as a serial womaniser.

However, 2Baba dismissed the label, insisting that the narrative does not reflect his true personality.

“The biggest misconception about me is that I’m a womaniser. I like women; I’m just straightforward. But I’m a lover boy. I love hard,” he said.

2baba, Natasha dedicate child in church

Legit.ng earlier reported that 2Baba and his wife, Natasha Osawaru, recently dedicated their child in church.

A video currently circulating online showed the couple dedicating their newborn child in church, surrounded by close family members.

The heartwarming moment comes barely three months after they welcomed their first child together in November 2025, following their traditional wedding earlier in the year.

In the now-viral footage, 2Baba and Natasha were seen joyfully dancing toward the altar while carrying their baby

Family members followed closely behind, clapping and celebrating as the couple approached the officiating minister. Natasha eventually handed the baby over for prayers as the congregation looked on.

The singer, dressed in a simple but elegant outfit, appeared calm and reflective, occasionally smiling as he stood beside his wife.

